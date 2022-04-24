The Lake Mills Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery.

According to a release on the department's Facebook page at approximately 4:55 p.m. on Friday, April 22 officers were dispatched to Greenwoods State Bank, 300 E. Lake St., for a bank robbery.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and then left on foot.

The suspect was described as a thin male (possibly female), approximately 6 feet tall, with a grey/purple wig, long black peacoat, and knee-high black leather boots. 

The investigation is on-going. 

Any persons with information are encouraged to call Lake Mills Police Department at (920) 648-2354.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.