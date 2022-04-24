featured top story hot Lake Mills Police searching for bank robbery suspect Amber Gerber Amber Gerber Author email Apr 24, 2022 Apr 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Lake Mills Police Department is looking for information on a bank robbery suspect, pictured above. Contributed The Lake Mills Police Department is looking for information on a bank robbery suspect, pictured above. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lake Mills Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery.According to a release on the department's Facebook page at approximately 4:55 p.m. on Friday, April 22 officers were dispatched to Greenwoods State Bank, 300 E. Lake St., for a bank robbery.The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and then left on foot.The suspect was described as a thin male (possibly female), approximately 6 feet tall, with a grey/purple wig, long black peacoat, and knee-high black leather boots. The investigation is on-going. Any persons with information are encouraged to call Lake Mills Police Department at (920) 648-2354.This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amber Gerber Author email Follow Amber Gerber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now More Jefferson County Fair exhibitor changes rankle 4-H leaders Zimmerman creates charming charcuterie boards Baseball: L-Cats sweep Blackhawks in nonconference doubleheader Working on the railroad: Lake Mills man runs model of Milwaukee Beer Line in his basement Track and field: Lakeside boys win 10 events at Capitol quadrangular Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!