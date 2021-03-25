March 3
Adame Rodriguez, Jose N., Oshkosh, operate without valid license $86.20
Bagley, Cynthia Sue, Marshall, possession of drug paraphernalia $313.00; possession of THC (Forfeiture) $313.00
Bagley, Jeffrey Joseph, Marshall, operating after suspension $124.00
Bauman, Cynthia Marie, Lake Mills, winter parking $35.00
Getfield, Dwight S., Rockton, Illinois, winter parking $35.00
Kaplan, Anton M., Fort Atkinson, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $313.00
Webster, Jamie Jean, Waterloo, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80
Williams, Corey A., Chicago, Illinois, operate without valid license $124.00
March 10
Asmussen, Terry John, Cambridge, operating after suspension $124.00
Balderas-Villava, Juan C., Chicago, Illinois, possess drug paraphernalia $313.00
Bauman, Mark Conrad, Madison, winter parking $35.00
Bush, Michelle R., Milton, exceeding speed zones $124.00
Carpenter, Lauren Rae, Verona, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00
Garcia, Andy, Lake Mills, fail/properly maintain brakes $98.80
Jardine, Joshua J., Lake Mills, winter parking $35.00
Klentz, Austin John, Lake Mills, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80; operating while revoked (forfeiture) $250.00
Ley, Crystal Anne, Cambridge, winter parking $35.00
Nachreiner, Paige Marie, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Ousley, Christopher Lawrence, Fitchburg, speeding in excess of 70 mph limit $174.40
Ovsepyan, Viktoriya Robertovna, Grafton, speeding in excess of 70 mph limit $174.40
Porep, Jessie Lee, Jefferson, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00
Selje, Donald Craig, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80
Siegel, Dominic Taylor, Jefferson, operating after suspension $124.00
Toledo Orihuela, Jorge, Watertown, violate red traffic signal $98.80
Trumm, Joshua Alexander, Lake Mills, violate red traffic signal $98.80
