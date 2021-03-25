March 3

Adame Rodriguez, Jose N., Oshkosh, operate without valid license $86.20

Bagley, Cynthia Sue, Marshall, possession of drug paraphernalia $313.00; possession of THC (Forfeiture) $313.00

Bagley, Jeffrey Joseph, Marshall, operating after suspension $124.00

Bauman, Cynthia Marie, Lake Mills, winter parking $35.00

Getfield, Dwight S., Rockton, Illinois, winter parking $35.00

Kaplan, Anton M., Fort Atkinson, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $313.00

Webster, Jamie Jean, Waterloo, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80

Williams, Corey A., Chicago, Illinois, operate without valid license $124.00

March 10

Asmussen, Terry John, Cambridge, operating after suspension $124.00

Balderas-Villava, Juan C., Chicago, Illinois, possess drug paraphernalia $313.00

Bauman, Mark Conrad, Madison, winter parking $35.00

Bush, Michelle R., Milton, exceeding speed zones $124.00

Carpenter, Lauren Rae, Verona, speeding in 55 mph zone $124.00

Garcia, Andy, Lake Mills, fail/properly maintain brakes $98.80

Jardine, Joshua J., Lake Mills, winter parking $35.00

Klentz, Austin John, Lake Mills, exceeding speed zones, etc. $98.80; operating while revoked (forfeiture) $250.00

Ley, Crystal Anne, Cambridge, winter parking $35.00

Nachreiner, Paige Marie, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80

Ousley, Christopher Lawrence, Fitchburg, speeding in excess of 70 mph limit $174.40

Ovsepyan, Viktoriya Robertovna, Grafton, speeding in excess of 70 mph limit $174.40

Porep, Jessie Lee, Jefferson, operating while revoked (forfeiture) $124.00

Selje, Donald Craig, Lake Mills, speeding in 55 mph zone $98.80

Siegel, Dominic Taylor, Jefferson, operating after suspension $124.00

Toledo Orihuela, Jorge, Watertown, violate red traffic signal $98.80

Trumm, Joshua Alexander, Lake Mills, violate red traffic signal $98.80

