APRIL 1
Brown, John Cordell, Madison, operating while revoked $124.00
Cannoy, Carey J., Lake Mills, parking lots regulated $35.00
Clement, Hunter Johnathon, Janesville, possess drug paraphernalia $313.00; possession of THC $313.00
Clift, James Harvey, Lake Mills, parking time limitation $35.00
Dimattina, Dawn, Lake Mills, contributing to truancy $376.00
Elias Hernandez, Jose Luis, Madison, operating while revoked $124.00
Encarnacion, Marcos J., Fort Atkinson, operating after suspension $124.00
Hazelquist, Jacob Einer, Rhinelander, parking — winter $35.00
Hicks, Brian Keith, Madison, operate without valid license $124.00
Hoffman, Jeffrey B., Lake Mills, trespass to land $313.00
Martinez, Jose Guadalupe, Madison, parking 10 ft. of hydrant $10.00
Miller, David Andrew, Watertown, operating while revoked $124.00
Perearodriguez, Johan R., Madison, operating after suspension $124.00
Peters, Nicole Lynn, Watertown, non-registration of auto, etc. $98.80
Prescott, Chase Jameson, Fort Atkinson, operating while revoked $124.00
Sadler, November Rose, Fort Atkinson, possession of THC $313.00; possess drug paraphernalia $313.00
Sanchez Alaniz, Marco Antonio, Milwaukee, zone and posted limits $98.80; operate without valid license $124.00
Smith, Tyler James, Lake Mills, operate without valid license $86.20
Talavera, Charlene R., Madison, operate after revocation/suspension of registration $98.80
Tanev, Thomas Robert, Lake Mills, underage drinking-possess $187.00
Voegeli, Dale T., Juneau, parking no parking/stopping sign $35.00
Wilson, Cody Chester, Jefferson, operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance $10.00
Ziebell, Kyle William, Lake Mills, failure to yield while making left turn $98.80
Zimmerman, Robert L., Jefferson, unreasonable and imprudent speed $136.60
APRIL 15
Brinkmeier, Ashley Marie, Dousman, disorderly use of motor vehicle $124.00
Burton, Misty M., Palmyra, parking — winter $35.00
Colletti, Mary Agnes, Lake Mills, parking — winter $35.00
Fullerton, Nathaniel Ja, Lake Mills, speeding on city highway $149.20
Goltz, Mikayla Rose, Madison, parking — winter $35.00
Grasso, Corey Michael, Cambridge, parking — winter $35.00
Halverson-Williams, Trevon Marquise Harold, Stoughton, parking — winter $35.00
Hernandez, Alexandro, Waterloo, zone and posted limits $124.00
Higgins, Miles Jacob, Deerfield, parking — winter $35.00
Hummer, Ian Michael, Jefferson, parking — winter $35.00; parking — winter $35.00; parking — winter $35.00
Jenness, Daniel Clifford, Janesville, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00
Johnson, Lisa Marie, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle without insurance $124.00
Johnson, Tara Jayne, Lake Mills, parking — winter $35.00
Kegerreis, Peter Keith, Madison, parking — winter $35.00
Kleinschmidt, Jeffrey Brian, Cambridge, abandonment illegally parked vehicles $187.00
Martinez, Bethsaida Elisama, Lake Mills, operating after suspension $124.00
Novak, Michael Vladimir, Mequon, parking — winter $35.00
Pichler, Theodore James, West Bend, parking — winter $35.00
Ramirez Aguilar, Mario Silvano, Lake Mills, parking — winter $35.00
Rettschlag, Natasha Brook, Lake Mills, parking — winter $35.00
Schmidt, Monte Lee, Waterloo, speeding on semiurban highway $149.20
Schultz, Wesley Michael, Sun Prairie, speeding on freeway $124.00
Stewart, Jason R., Waterloo, parking time limitation $35.00
Taylor, Glen A., Madison, operating after suspension $124.00
Vogelmann, Miranda Marie, Greendale, automobile following too closely $124.00
Wehmeyer, Brett Allen, Lake Mills, parking — winter $35.00
Weier, Samuel J., Madison, parking — winter $35.00
