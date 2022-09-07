Lake Mills community members gathered, despite the stormy weather, to honor a longtime Lake Mills superintendent with the dedication of a new playground at Bartel’s Beach.
The new playground at Bartel’s Beach, 217 S. Ferry Drive, was dedicated to Dean Sanders, who was a champion for education and an active community member until his passing in 2020.
The new playground was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Sanders was a longtime Lake Mills resident, and served for 12 years as the Lake Mills Area School District Superintendent. Before that, Sanders worked as a social studies teacher, guidance counselor, athletic director, high school principal and a member of many statewide education organizations.
Sanders graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1976, his obituary said, and he earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from UW-River Falls. He also earned an educational specialist degree from UW-Superior.
Throughout his career in education, he focused on making sure every kid had the chance to excel, his daughter Kara Sanders said at the ribbon-cutting.
“He cared that the students in this community succeeded, cared that they were heard, seen, loved and recognized in this world and that they mattered,” Sanders said tearfully.
The playground was constructed with this in mind and was created to be more accessible. It features poured in place footing, a flat rubbery surface that adds protection for falls and is much easier to navigate than traditional playground surfaces like wood chips.
“It’s a great honor to have this dedicated to my dad but yet we’re so overwhelmed with joy to have this park in his memory,” Dean’s son, Bret Sanders said. “We cannot think of a better way to have his memory live on here in Lake Mills.”
After his passing, several people made donations to the Lake Mills Rotary Club in honor of Dean, as he had been involved in the club for years and even served as president. His wife, Lori Sanders, worked with the club towards donating a single piece of playground equipment with the funds.
But, several of Dean’s friends got together, and decided to try to do more. With the help of the Rotary Club and area partners, more than $87,500 was raised to buy and install the new playground equipment as well as the special poured in place surface.
Bartel’s Beach was formerly known as Lakeside Park, and sits on the east side of Rock Lake, the city of Lake Mills website says. It has a beach, picnic areas, restrooms, fishing piers, and now a new playground.
“I’m just going to simply say, as you’ve heard today, if Dean Sanders was your friend, you were a very, very lucky person indeed,” former LMASD administrator Pam Streich said.
“We believe that to honor our dear friend Dean, it was fitting that we create a place for families and friends to come together and build their own family memories and friendships,” Streich continued. “Thank you to everyone for making this playground a reality.”
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.