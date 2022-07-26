 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot

Colorado man convicted in 2020 killing of Lake Mills High School graduate Heather Frank

  • Updated

A Colorado man convicted of killing a former Lake Mills resident in 2020 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A district court judge in Weld County Colorado, an hour north of Denver, gave Kevin Eastman of Greeley, Colorado two consecutive life sentences and an additional 27 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. The ruling came down Thursday, July 21, a media release from the Weld County District Attorney said.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK