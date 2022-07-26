Colorado man convicted in 2020 killing of Lake Mills High School graduate Heather Frank

A Colorado man convicted of killing a former Lake Mills resident in 2020 will spend the rest of his life in prison.
A district court judge in Weld County Colorado, an hour north of Denver, gave Kevin Eastman of Greeley, Colorado two consecutive life sentences and an additional 27 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. The ruling came down Thursday, July 21, a media release from the Weld County District Attorney said.
Eastman was convicted on July 20 of killing Lake Mills High School graduate Heather Frank and another man in February 2020, the release said.
Frank grew up in Waterloo and Lake Mills, according to an obituary, and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1990. She moved to Greeley in 2008 and worked as a waitress and restaurant manager. She also worked at a bank.
Sessions was discovered by a snowplow driver off a desolate road in Poudre Canyon, Colorado. Eastman was incarcerated at the Larimer County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office launched a homicide investigation into Sessions’ death.
During that investigation, Larimer County detectives arrested Eastman at a gas station in Kersey, Colorado. After his arrest, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office assisted Larimer County investigators with the execution of a search warrant in Weld County.
During the search of the property, Weld and Larimer County deputies discovered the remains of 48-year-old Frank. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office then sought its own search warrant for the Weld County address and began to investigate Frank’s death.
A jury convicted Eastman on July 20 of two counts of first degree murder and four other charges, including tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence. The trial lasted three weeks.
Alexander McLaughlin, Frank’s son, said at the sentencing hearing that “my mom was more than just my mom.”
“She was my best friend,” McLaughlin said. “The memories we had together I will cherish forever. I miss her every day and will continue to miss her every day.”