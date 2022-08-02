Construction begins on $100,000 in improvements to Commons Park

Work began last week on a $100,000 renovation project that will restore the veteran’s monument and bring accessibility features to Commons Park.
The month-long project includes a concrete sidewalk leading to the veterans memorial, with handrails. The staircase on the northeast side of the monument, near Madison Street, will be replaced with a wheelchair-accessible ramp.
Eric Schreiner, Facilities and Grounds Director for Lake Mills, said the flagpole will be relocated to accommodate the handicap ramp.
Decorative concrete will be installed, as will new light fixtures. A block retaining wall will replace the sloping grass around the memorial, and the monument and staircase will be pressure-washed.
The priority of the project is reconstructing the Veteran’s Memorial, which according to a January memo from Schreiner to the Lake Mills City Council has experienced erosion along its edges and buckling of the brick paver surface along the monument’s perimeter.
Schreiner said the Legion was brought in for design, weighing in on the color of the concrete, planter box locations and the types of plants that will be planted, and accepted the proposal prior to City Council approval on Jan. 18.
“If it’s a veteran’s memorial, I want to include the local veteran’s organization,” Schreiner told the Lake Miller Leader.
The renovations are “almost 100% grant-funded,” Schriener said, “not taxpayer funded.”
Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, a nonprofit grantmaking organization that focuses on community wellbeing, provided a $100,000 grant for the project. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities provided about $5,000 to support Lake Mills parks projects, Schriener said.
Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation President and CEO Tina Crave said the organization focused on supporting outdoor spaces where community members can be active together.
“Commons Park is a wonderful Lake Mills community asset,” Crave said. “We are pleased to provide Lake Mills with a $100,000 grant to ensure the park is accessible and enjoyed by all.”
The weekly Lake Mills Artisan & Farmer’s Market will remain open during construction. Electricity will be shut off and the restrooms will be closed, according to the Facebook post, but portable restrooms and wash stations will be available.
Schriener estimated that construction would last about a month.
These improvements are the first part of a three-phase project to upgrade Commons Park, according to Shreiner’s memo.
The city’s comprehensive outdoor and recreation plan, approved in April 2020, included plans to relocate the memorial, but bidders were hesitant to take on the liability of moving the stone monument.
Future park renovations listed in the plan and Shreiner’s memo include:
Improved access to the band shelter
Formalized vendor areas with widened sidewalks
A permanent base for the ice rink to improve location, function and drainage
Improved bike parking
New park entrance signage
New restroom, concession and warming shelter facilities