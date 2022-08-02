 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot

Construction begins on $100,000 in improvements to Commons Park

Work began last week on a $100,000 renovation project that will restore the veteran’s monument and bring accessibility features to Commons Park.

The month-long project includes a concrete sidewalk leading to the veterans memorial, with handrails. The staircase on the northeast side of the monument, near Madison Street, will be replaced with a wheelchair-accessible ramp.

Commons Park construction begins
Buy Now

Construction began last week on Commons Park.
Commons Park construction
Buy Now

The project will include a new interior sidewalk, as well as other improvements to increase accessibility to the park’s veteran’s memorial.
Commons Park phase 1 design concept
Buy Now

The proposed phase 1 concept plan for Commons Park includes renovations to the Veterans Memorial and the addition of a sidewalk through the park.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK