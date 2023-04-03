As Easter approaches, Lake Mills will have several egg hunts to celebrate.

The Lake Mills Optimist Club's Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. in Commons Park. This is a free event for children ages 7 and younger. There will be three zones for egg hunting, based on age. Find your zone and wait on the park sidewalk before the countdown. At the start, children can gather eggs in their zone.