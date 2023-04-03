The Lake Mills Recreation Department hosted its annual Flashlight Egg Hunt for middle and high school-aged youth Friday night at the Lake Mills High School football practice field. Despite less than ideal weather that included snow and chilly temperatures, children were eager to participate. In addition to each egg being filled with prizes, there were 61 numbered eggs that offered the youths who found those eggs special prizes. Those who pre-registered for the event were also eligible for door prize drawings.
Graham LeValley, left, looks through his bucket of Easter eggs with the assistance of his mother, Carol LeValley. Graham was one of many children who participated in the Saturday morning event held at Commons Park.
The Lake Mills Recreation Department hosted its annual Flashlight Egg Hunt for middle and high school-aged youth Friday night at the Lake Mills High School football practice field. Despite less than ideal weather that included snow and chilly temperatures, children were eager to participate. In addition to each egg being filled with prizes, there were 61 numbered eggs that offered the youths who found those eggs special prizes. Those who pre-registered for the event were also eligible for door prize drawings.
Graham LeValley, left, looks through his bucket of Easter eggs with the assistance of his mother, Carol LeValley. Graham was one of many children who participated in the Saturday morning event held at Commons Park.
As Easter approaches, Lake Mills will have several egg hunts to celebrate.
The Lake Mills Optimist Club's Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. in Commons Park. This is a free event for children ages 7 and younger. There will be three zones for egg hunting, based on age. Find your zone and wait on the park sidewalk before the countdown. At the start, children can gather eggs in their zone.
Bring a basket or bag to collect eggs. No registration is required. In the event of inclement weather, children may pick up treat bags at the scheduled date and time in Commons Park under the shelter.
The Lake Mills Recreation Department will also hold an egg hunt this weekend, by flashlight.
The egg hunt, sponsored by the Lake Mills Area Community Foundation, will be a flashlight egg hunt on Thursday, April 6 at 8 p.m. on the Lake Mills High School practice football field, on the corner of Pinnacle Drive and E. Lake Park Place.
The event is meant for middle and high school students, and recreation department staff have filled more than 1,250 eggs with candy and prizes.
All kids who pre-register will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Cost is $5 pre-registration, due by April 4, and $10 day of event.
Area churches, like Real Hope Community Church and others, may be hosting egg hunts this weekend as well.