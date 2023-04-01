Each year, the Lake Mills Rotary Club selects several local students to honor each month. The students attend Rotary meetings for one month, and often participate in service activities with the club. The club selects students from Lake Mills High School and Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The January Rotarians were Ben Buxa, Jack DePrey, Kaci Everson and Kenzie Nielsen.
Ben Buxa is the son of Greg and Linda Buxa and has two sisters, Abigail and Lydia. He enjoys playing and watching a multitude of sports, especially football, and spends time playing card games.
Buxa has been involved with many organizations at Lakeside, such as the outreach program, Operation GO, he is the President of National Honors Society, participated on the math team, and was a member of Teens for Christ. He also participates in football and track and field, along with intramural basketball.
He spends time volunteering at Twice is Nice Resale Store, cleaning up highways, ushering for church, and serving food to women recovering at the Bethany Recovery Center.
Buxa will be going to the University of North Dakota this summer to major in mathematics and continue his football career.
Jack DePrey is the son of Beth and Steve DePrey and has two older brothers, all living in Sun Prairie.
DePrey has participated in several sports and extracurriculars while at Lakeside. He played baseball for three years, basketball his freshman year, and plans to join the golf team to finish out his senior year. He is also a member of the math team.
DePrey’s biggest interest, however, is music. He has played piano since he was in kindergarten and is involved in various musical activities at Lakeside and in his community. He is a lead accompanist for his school choir, award winner at the Wisconsin State Solo and Ensemble, plays in the Jazz Band, and also plays for church services whenever he has the opportunity. DePrey also receives and teaches piano lessons, and has played with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music program.
DePrey has helped out his community by volunteering at Twice is Nice Resale in Jefferson and helping with highway cleanups. He is also an officer in the National Honor Society and has helped organize a school-wide food drive.
Kaci Everson is a senior at Lake Mills High School. She is active in sports and involved in the community. Her family lives in Lake Mills and loves to travel, most recently to the Apostle Islands in Northern Wisconsin.
During her high school career Kaci has participated in student council, Junior Optimist Club, National Honor Society, Link Crew, Volleyball and Soccer. She has coached youth soccer and t-ball for a variety of ages as well as helped with youth soccer camps.
After graduation Kaci plans to attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison to pursue a degree in Biology. Kaci hopes to become a physician assistant, specializing in pediatrics.
Kaci hoped to learn about more ways to become involved in the community, along with enhancing her leadership skills during her time as a Student Rotarian.
Kenzie Nielsen is currently a senior at Lake Mills High School. During her high school years she has been on the basketball team and a member of track and field. She has been involved with FFA, SLAAC, Interact Club and Link Crew. She enjoys opportunities for leadership and is an Officer on the FFA Officer Team, a Link Leader and a D.A.R.E. Role Model.
Outside of school, Kenzie works on her family dairy farm and volunteers for numerous events such as the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, State Fair Pork Shoppe Stand, Town and Country Day Parades, Church Services, Powerlifting Meets and many concession stands. She has many hobbies, including weight lifting and running. After graduation, she will be attending the University of Wisconsin in Whitewater to study Special Education.
During her time as a Student Rotarian she hoped to gain knowledge by spending time with members of the community.