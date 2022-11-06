The Lake Mills High School's production of Annie opened Nov. 4 with performances all weekend. Annie is based on Harold Gray's popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie, which first appeared in the New York Daily News in the 1920s. The LMHS cast, including the four legged variety, were met with applause throughout the performance. For more photos of the performance, turn to A3.
The Lake Mills High School's production of Annie opened Nov. 4 with performances all weekend. Annie is based on Harold Gray's popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie, which first appeared in the New York Daily News in the 1920s. The LMHS cast, including the four legged variety, were met with applause throughout the performance. For more photos of the performance, turn to A3.
The Lake Mills High School's production of Annie opened Nov. 4 with performances all weekend. Annie is based on Harold Gray's popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie, which first appeared in the New York Daily News in the 1920s. The LMHS cast, including the four legged variety, were met with applause throughout the performance.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.