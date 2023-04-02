Each year, the Lake Mills Rotary Club selects several local students to honor each month. The students attend Rotary meetings for one month, and often participate in service activities with the club. The club selects students from Lake Mills High School and Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The February Rotarians were Grace Korth, Jenna Shadoski, Sheel Gupta and Tommy Stewart.
Grace Korth is the daughter of Matthew and Heather Korth. She has one younger brother, Hans.
During her years at Lakeside Lutheran, Korth participated in volleyball, Teens for Christ, Math Team, the school newspaper, the yearbook, Cultural Awareness Club, Student Council, and the National Honor Society. She travels with the A Cappella choir most Sundays to various churches in Wisconsin and also performs with the Swing Choir.
Korth particularly loves traveling with the A Cappella choir because of the joy it brings her to use her gifts and to share that joy with the members of the churches. She also enjoys finding other ways to serve by giving blood to the Red Cross and by volunteering at Twice is Nice, a resale shop in Jefferson. Last summer, Korth had the opportunity to go to Fredericksburg, Va., to help a growing church with a children’s science camp. She was able to lead her group of 5-year-olds in African safari-themed activities and experiments which was almost as exciting as snack time for her group.
With a strong passion for helping others in any way she can, Korth intends to pursue a career in Christian counseling. She has a personal goal of getting through college debt-free, so she will start at Madison College, enrolling in its two-year transfer program for her general credits and continuing to work throughout the remainder of college to cash-flow her education.
Korth is greatly honored to be chosen for this opportunity. She hoped to engage with Rotarians who have made positive impacts in Lake Mills and hoped to listen and learn from such leaders.
Jenna Shadoski is the daughter of Fred and Debra Shadoski. She has one older sister, Kaitlyn. She spends most of her time playing sports, including club softball in the summer. She has been selected a club captain for her softball program the past two years.
During her four years at Lakeside, Jenna has been a part of the varsity volleyball, basketball, and softball teams. She has earned all-conference recognition in all three sports. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and Teens for Christ. This summer she will travel to Utah for a mission trip through Lakeside's Operation Go.
Jenna has volunteered at her church’s Christmas for Kids, Vacation Bible School, and has played piano for church services. She also enjoys teaching children at basketball and volleyball camps. Last summer, she worked as a camp counselor at the local YMCA.
After high school, Jenna plans on attending a four-year university to major in sports management with a minor in accounting. She also plans to continue playing softball in college.
Sheel Gupta is a senior at Lake Mills High School who enjoys challenging himself. His interests include singing, acting, and public speaking. He also likes government and politics.
While in high school Sheel has built strong time management skills and a strong work ethic. He is involved in multiple clubs including Link Crew, Junior Optimist Club and Interact Club as well as being a member of the Student Council, Model UN and National Honor Society.
After graduation, Sheel will travel to the University of Wisconsin Madison where he will continue to challenge himself. He will pursue medicine after obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in science.
Sheel hoped to use his time as a Student Rotarian to learn from the people within the organization on how to enrich the community. He is thankful to be making the community stronger and more inviting through generosity and commitment with the Rotary Club.
Tommy Stewart is currently a senior at Lake Mills High School. Some of his interests include hunting, fishing and sports such as soccer, golf and football. Helping with Christmas Neighbors, the local blood drive and soccer youth camp are a few of the things in the community that Tommy has been able to assist with.
He has been involved in soccer and show choir throughout his high school career. Tommy has also been a member of the National Honor Society and participated in Solo and Ensemble.
After high school Tommy plans to attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison and to earn a degree in Finance and Investment. His goal is to become a Financial Advisor, build wealth, and invest in rental homes.
Tommy hoped to use his time as a Student Rotarian to make connections with members of the community as well as gain a greater understanding of the Rotary.