Lake Mills Area School District Final referendum open house approaches

Lake Mills residents will have one more opportunity to learn directly from district administrators about the November referendum questions to build and operate a new intermediate school.
In an effort to inform residents of the ins and outs, superintendent Tonya Olson and other district leaders, have hosted information sessions in the community and open houses in the district. The last open house is Thursday, Oct.13 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Lake Mills Elementary School, 155 East Pine Street.
District communication director Megan Larrabee shared that the community has been regularly attending the events, asking questions and having open conversations.
The first November referendum question asks the public permission to borrow $44 million to build a new intermediate school, which would serve grades three through five. The second question requests permission for the district to exceed the existing revenue limit on a recurring basis for up to $950,000 each year.
District leaders, however, have emphasized that the district would only levy the amount necessary to operate the potential new school, which could fall below the $950,000 estimate.
The estimated tax increase, starting December of 2023, would be $0.25 per $1,000 of fair market property value or $25 per year for every $100,000 of property value for approximately 20 to 21 years.
District communications regarding the referendum have cited enrollment growth and rising class sizes as reasons why a new building is needed, saying the current elementary school is over capacity and a new building is required.
The need for another building, however, is not a new concept for the district, Olson has said.
“Lake Mills Elementary School is over capacity today, and enrollment is projected to continue to slowly increase,” Olson said. “The need to add a fourth building to our district was anticipated 10 years ago when the elementary school was originally built, and this project is the next step in the District’s comprehensive Long-Range Facilities Plan.”
The intermediate school, if approved by voters, is slated to be built on district owned land off Highway 89 and Unzhaven Road.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.
