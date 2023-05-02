Lake Mills Area School District is excited to announce the continuation of the Early Childhood Special Education Program at Lake Mills Elementary School.
This program is designed for children with disabilities and their peers.
Students are led by a Special Education Teacher and supported by a Special Education Assistant, Occupational Therapist, Physical Therapist, Speech and Language Therapist, and other support staff.
It is anticipated that peer partners will naturally provide appropriate responses to different learning situations. These responses serve as wonderful learning experiences for Lake Mills students experiencing delays in their development.
In turn, peer partners have the opportunity to participate in many fun and exciting learning activities provided by LMASD experienced staff.
Peer partners gain empathy, leadership skills, and school readiness skills. All parents must complete an Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ3) prior to acceptance into the program.
Expectations for participants include: Be at least three years old on or before Sept. 1 of the current school year, live within the Lake Mills Area School District boundaries, be toilet trained, demonstrate typical self-help and social skills (such as drinks from an open cup, is able to follow directions with minimal prompting, plays with others), speak in sentences appropriate to the child’s age-level in English, and be able to attend all days (Tuesdays-Fridays, 8:15-11 a.m.).
There is no cost for children to attend this program. There is no deadline to apply.
They only have two peer partners at this time and need a total of five to hold the program.
If you have further questions, contact KenzieMcCann by email at kenzie.mccann@lakemills.k12.wi.us or by phone at 920-648-2338 ext.451.
