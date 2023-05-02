LMASD Peer Partner Early Childhood Program
Buy Now
Contributed
LMASD Peer Partner Early Childhood Program

Scan this QR code to register for the Peer Partner Early Childhood Program.

Lake Mills Area School District is excited to announce the continuation of the Early Childhood Special Education Program at Lake Mills Elementary School.

This program is designed for children with disabilities and their peers.

To contact reporter Neal Patten, email npatten@hngnews.com.

Tags