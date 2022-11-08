Lake Mills Area School District sees tax rate decrease after jump in property values

The Lake Mills Area School District has finalized its 2022-23 budget, which includes a 9.6% tax rate decrease resulting from skyrocketing equalized property values.
District residents can expect a tax rate of $7.60 per $1,000 of property value, down from last year’s rate of $8.41 per $1,000. District business manager Tasha Naylor explained that this was due to the highest increase in equalized property value, with values jumping 15% from last year’s value.
The equalized property value for the district is about $1.55 billion, according to the Department of Revenue.
For the 2022-23 year, with a tax rate of $7.60, a home with a fair market value of $300,000 will pay $2,280 annually, or $190 monthly, in property taxes for the school district portion of property taxes, Naylor said. In total, the district will levy $11.42 million in taxes from residents. Last year, the district levied $11.01 million.
“Lake Mills continues to remain consistent with our ongoing budget development process by prepaying additional approved referendum debt,” Naylor said. “This process puts the district in a fiscally responsible position and gives us a strategic advantage.”
The rate, however, could change if a capital referendum to build a new intermediate school, and its accompanying operational referendum, are passed by voters in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election.
The capital referendum portion would add $75 in school taxes for a $300,000 home. Once the operational referendum measure would go into effect December of 2024, the same home would expect a total increase of $279 a year.
The new intermediate school, if approved, would serve grades three through five would be built on district owned land off Highway 89 and Unzhaven Road.
District communications regarding the referendum have cited enrollment growth and rising class sizes as reasons why a new building is needed, saying the current elementary school is over capacity and a new building is required.
The district also says a new building would help the 4K program, which is split between being in the elementary school building and the United Methodist Church while the Headstart program is hosted at the Rock Lake Activity Center. Should the new school be built, both programs would be housed at the Elementary School.
