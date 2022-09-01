 Skip to main content
Lake Mills Area School District

Lake Mills Area School District to host referendum info sessions in September, October

Lake Mills residents will have several opportunities in September and October to learn more about the two referendum questions they will see on the ballot in November that total nearly $45 million.

Superintendent Dr. Tonya Olson and members of the board of education will be hosting four “Coffee & Conversation” events in September for community members to speak with them regarding the two referendum questions, according to the district’s website. Two referendum open houses are also planned, where Olson, the board of education and district staff members will be joined by district consultants Eppstein Uhen Architects and Findorff.

Preliminary Site Plan
Referendum Tax Impact

