Lake Mills Area School District to host referendum info sessions in September, October

Lake Mills residents will have several opportunities in September and October to learn more about the two referendum questions they will see on the ballot in November that total nearly $45 million.
Superintendent Dr. Tonya Olson and members of the board of education will be hosting four “Coffee & Conversation” events in September for community members to speak with them regarding the two referendum questions, according to the district’s website. Two referendum open houses are also planned, where Olson, the board of education and district staff members will be joined by district consultants Eppstein Uhen Architects and Findorff.
The two referendum questions would allow the district to construct, and fund the operation of a new intermediate school that would house grades 3-5.
The first question on the ballot requests permission from the voters for the district to borrow up to $44 million to construct the school on district-owned land, located off of Highway 89 and Unzhaven Road. The second question allows the district to exceed the existing revenue limit, on an annual basis, by $950,000 to operate the potential new school building.
Taxpayers would see a tax increase of $93 per $100,000 in fair market property value beginning December 2024, if both referendum questions pass, estimates from Robert W. Baird and Co., the district’s financial advisor, said.
The new school would alleviate space issues at the elementary school, which has grown overcrowded since its construction in 2014, district staff said. The building, under current district goals and standards, can serve 508 students, but has 582 students enrolled.
An enrollment study projected that the elementary school enrollment will reach 665 students in 2030-31.
“Lake Mills Elementary School is over capacity today, and enrollment is projected to continue to slowly increase,” Olson previously said. “The need to add a fourth building to our district was anticipated 10 years ago when the elementary school was originally built, and this project is the next step in the District’s comprehensive Long-Range Facilities Plan.”
The additional space would also allow the district to host its entire 4K program on-site, which currently is split between multiple locations. The district’s Head Start program, a school readiness program for children from ages 3-5, would also move into the new building, which is now hosted at Rock Lake Activity Center.
The district also would be able to provide wrap-around care for students before or after 4K, because Lake Mills 4K is currently a half a day long. A new building could also accommodate the possibility of 4K converting into a full day program.
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.