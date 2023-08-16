AZTALAN — Mandt Lodge and Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society will visit Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society Museum on Sunday, Aug. 20.

They will meet at 12 p.m. when the museum opens. The museum is open until 4 p.m., and they will give a brief opening message at 12:10 p.m. The public is welcome to join, and no RSVP is needed.

  