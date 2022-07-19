Lake Mills committee won’t reschedule fireworks display after shortened July 4 show, but received credit for unused fireworks

After thunderstorms cut short the Lake Mills July 4 fireworks display, fireworks committee members say they won’t reschedule a show this year, but did receive a credit for next year’s display.
Members of the fireworks committee shared in a July 5 Facebook post the rationale behind the shortened show.
“A decision was made by the fireworks company and volunteer group that a show could be held between storms, and the fireworks were set up, which in itself takes a certain amount of time,” the committee wrote. “Fireworks were launched as quickly as possible after set up, and with the storm coming quickly, many were launched in closer sequence (and some not at all) which led to an overall shorter show.”
John Black, co-chair of the all-volunteer fireworks committee, said the fireworks company, Oconomowoc-based 5 Star Fireworks, credited the group for the portion of fireworks that were not shot off that night. That credit will go toward next year’s show, scheduled for July 4, 2023.
“Rescheduling an event like this takes a significant amount of time, money and coordination that is just not possible with a donation-based volunteer group,” the fireworks committee wrote.
In a July 3 Facebook post the committee said the show was planned to last approximately 25 minutes. Black estimated the show lasted less than 12 minutes.
“It worked out, under the circumstances, really for the best,” Black said.
“We’ve had one weather cancellation like this in 21 years. That’s a pretty good track record.”