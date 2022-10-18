Lake Mills Community will soon have to answer Intermediate school referendum question

With the Nov. 8 election less than three weeks away, the Lake Mills Area School District wrapped up its last information session for the referendum questions that will appear on the ballot.
The first November referendum question will ask the public permission to borrow $44 million to build a new intermediate school, which would serve grades three through five. If approved by voters, the school would be built on district owned land off Highway 89 and Unzhaven Road.
The second question requests permission for the district to exceed the existing revenue limit on a recurring basis for up to $950,000 each year. District leaders, however, have emphasized that the district would only levy the amount necessary to operate the potential new school, which could fall below the $950,000 estimate.
The estimated tax increase for the first question, starting December of 2023, would be $0.25 per $1,000 of fair market property value or $25 per year for every $100,000 of property value for approximately 20 to 21 years. The second question would bring a $68 increase to the tax rate every $100,000 of property value starting December of 2024 and would remain in effect to continue operating the new school.
In total, Lake Mills Area School District residents could see their taxes go up just over $90 per $100,000 of fair market property value.
Community members can also go to the district's referendum page on their website to get a more specific estimate of the impact on their tax bill.
District communications regarding the referendum have cited enrollment growth and rising class sizes as reasons why a new building is needed, saying the current elementary school is over capacity and a new building is required.
The district also says a new building would help the 4K program, which is split between being in the elementary school building and the United Methodist Church while the Headstart program is hosted at the Rock Lake Activity Center. Should the new school be built, both programs would be housed at the Elementary School.
The need for another building, however, has been on the district’s radar since the elementary school was built 10 years ago, district administrator Tonya Olson said.
“Lake Mills Elementary School is over capacity today, and enrollment is projected to continue to slowly increase,” Olson said.
