Receiving a Silver Rating at the State Level, and placing 15th overall in the WI State FFA Poultry Skills Competition was the Lake Mills FFA. Pictured above from left to right are: Beau Buchholtz, Brayden Junkers, Beau Schroeder, and Karyn Boschke.
Receiving a Bronze Rating at the State Level, and placing 31st overall in the WI State FFA Wildlife & Natural Resources Skills Competition was the Lake Mills FFA. Pictured above from left to right are: Cooper Woolley, Grant Clark, Henry Fritsche, and Madden Keith.
Receiving a Bronze Rating at the State Level, and placing 32nd overall in the WI State FFA Dairy Products/Milk Quality & Cheese Competition was the Lake Mills FFA. Pictured above from left to right are: Alivia Schultz, MaK McGowan, Carsyn Peterson, and Ethan Ortega.
Receiving a Silver Rating at the State Level, and placing 14th overall in the WI State FFA Agriculture Mechanical Skills Competition was the Lake Mills FFA. Pictured above from left to right are: Christopher Nordness, Kaleb Koester, Mason Lee, and Kenzie Nielsen. Individually, Kaleb Koester placed 10th overall at the State Competition.
Receiving a Bronze Rating at the State Level, and placing 23rd overall in the WI State FFA Dairy Cattle Evaluation Competition was the Lake Mills FFA. Pictured above from left to right are: Ashley Brandel, Amaya Untz, Marissa Battist, and Josh Battist.
Receiving a Bronze Rating at the State Level, and placing 23rd overall in the WI State FFA Dairy Cattle Evaluation Competition was the Lake Mills FFA. Pictured above from left to right are: Ashley Brandel, Amaya Untz, Marissa Battist, and Josh Battist.
The Lake Mills High School L-Cat FFA had six skills teams qualify and advance to the Wisconsin State FFA Career and Leadership Development Events Skills Competition, which was held on April 27, at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
To qualify for the state competition, a high school team of four students needed to place in the top five or six teams at a regional qualifying Event that was held throughout Wisconsin during the month of March at either Janesville-Rock County Fairgrounds, UW-Platteville, UW-River Falls, Mid-State Technical College, or Fox Valley Technical College.