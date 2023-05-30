The Lake Mills High School L-Cat FFA had six skills teams qualify and advance to the Wisconsin State FFA Career and Leadership Development Events Skills Competition, which was held on April 27, at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

To qualify for the state competition, a high school team of four students needed to place in the top five or six teams at a regional qualifying Event that was held throughout Wisconsin during the month of March at either Janesville-Rock County Fairgrounds, UW-Platteville, UW-River Falls, Mid-State Technical College, or Fox Valley Technical College.

