Lake Mills High School greenhouse grows learning opportunities for students

Inside the greenhouse, despite the Wisconsin winter, it’s warm and humid. Four different varieties of brightly colored poinsettias – a holiday staple – cover the tables while students check them over.
At the start of the school year, Lake Mills High School held a grand opening of the new greenhouse. While many school greenhouses are quiet this time of year, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Luke Wiedenfeld wanted to put the new building to the test.
He thought the miniature poinsettias would be a great first greenhouse project for his horticulture and landscape class to learn the ins and outs of the new space.
The plants, now bright and full, arrived at the school Sept. 2 just as little starters. Over the course of the semester, the class of high school juniors and seniors learned how the pants needed to be cared for. While many will be sold, each student got the chance to take a plant home for their families.
For many of the students, the skills learned in the greenhouse are all new, including LMHS junior Sydney Burling.
“It (the greenhouse) gives us a lot of opportunities that we aren't getting in any of our other classrooms. The greenhouse lets us come out here and do more hands-on activities,” Burling said.
The students quickly learned that many plants require special care. For the poinsettias, this meant a certain amount of darkness a day to produce the deep shades of red the flowers are known for.
The students also learned that it is easier to kill a plant by overcaring, such as watering them too often, than one might think.
Tera Walters, a LMHS senior, shared that she was surprised to learn many plants don’t flourish if their leaves get wet, so the dirt should be watered, rather than the plant itself. The students also shared their excitement for their upcoming project with the Lake Mills Leader: hanging baskets.
Recently, the class met with a catalog representative to learn more about what flower and color combinations were trending. Soon, students will decide what starters to order and design their hanging baskets.
The flower baskets will go on sale just before Mother’s Day, Wiedenfeld said. All of the funds from the plant sales will go right back into greenhouse upkeep and programming.
“Those funds are going into a greenhouse fund at the high school,” Wiedenfeld said. “We set up a special account and the monies raised are going towards things like containers and supplies for the greenhouse and tools. We’re hoping that down the road, if something has to be repaired, updated or fixed, there’s funds to help do that.”
Rafael Chavez, a junior, said he was disappointed that there weren’t more classes in the greenhouse for him to take next year. But, Wiedenfeld is looking to add more opportunities for students in the greenhouse in the future.
Next year, Wiedenfeld is hopeful that students will be able to pursue dual credit options with the Wisconsin Technical College System, independent study projects and research projects.
He is also considering moving a recently donated vertical garden to the agriculture classroom, so students can learn it is possible to grow vegetables even with space constraints.
“The poinsettias were our first little experiment growing plants in the new greenhouse,” Wiedenfeld said. “We had some little things to work out with temperature control and making sure everything's working right – it's been really good. Now that we've got our first trial run plants finished up, we're excited – now what can we do next with the plant sale?”