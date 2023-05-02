There’s an obsession that has been growing all across the nation and Lake Mills is not immune—there’s a large group of Pickleball players in the community.

Not only are they active while playing the sport, they’re also active off the court, and last month the local pickleball group fundraised $2,657 in just 48 hours to paint pickleball lines on the high school’s tennis courts for public use.

