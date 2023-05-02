There’s an obsession that has been growing all across the nation and Lake Mills is not immune—there’s a large group of Pickleball players in the community.
Not only are they active while playing the sport, they’re also active off the court, and last month the local pickleball group fundraised $2,657 in just 48 hours to paint pickleball lines on the high school’s tennis courts for public use.
While there are already some lines for pickleball use at the middle school’s tennis courts and gymnasium, local players approached the school district to ask if it could also put lines in at the high school.
As pickleball isn’t a part of the physical education curriculum for its students, the district wasn’t able to prioritize it or put the project in its budget.
The project required $2,500, so local pickleballers got to work and set up a fundraiser on a phone app. Within 48 hours, they had already raised more than enough, and on Thursday, April 27, the Rotary Club of Lake Mills painted the pickleball lines on the high school tennis courts.
“No district money was needed to get this done,” District Administrator Tonya Olson said. “We are very grateful for the $2,500 donation which covered the complete cost of the project. This is a great example of the community coming together to get something done when the district doesn’t have the funds. As we don't have a pickleball unit, we had no need for it. But community members wanted it and got it done.”
The pickleball group held a dedication and breaking-in of the new pickleball lines at the high school tennis courts on April 27. Two pickleball courts fit on one tennis court. Players typically bring their own portable net, Olson said.
The courts will be open to the public from 6 a.m. until dark.