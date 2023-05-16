After a failed referendum last year, the Lake Mills Area School District has begun to meet with about 45 parents, business owners, community members and other stakeholders with the thought of trying another facilities referendum as soon as next year.

“We had put it out there for anyone who wanted to be a part of this, we didn’t deny anyone from being on the team,” District Administrator Tonya Olson said. “It’s a pretty diverse group, I’d say.”

