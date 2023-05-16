After a failed referendum last year, the Lake Mills Area School District has begun to meet with about 45 parents, business owners, community members and other stakeholders with the thought of trying another facilities referendum as soon as next year.
“We had put it out there for anyone who wanted to be a part of this, we didn’t deny anyone from being on the team,” District Administrator Tonya Olson said. “It’s a pretty diverse group, I’d say.”
This process is all leading up to January 2024, which is when the school board can approve a referendum question to go on the April 2, 2024 ballot. The goal is to present a report to the school board by Dec. 18.
If the decision is to go to a referendum for LMASD’s facilities needs, it has to be done on a regular election date. In 2024, that could also include Feb. 20, Aug. 13, or Nov. 5.
Regardless, boards have timelines within which they have to vote on a resolution to go to referendum and a district can only put two referendum questions on a ballot in any given year.
“We’re leaving things very open-ended, but referendums do best during presidential elections,” Olson said.
Once a referendum passes by vote, it can take a year of design planning and engineering before the district even starts the public bidding process, making a two-year process from election to completion.
“The longer we push out any solution, the longer to see its completion,” Olson said.
Ultimately, the Collaborative Advisory Team might also not recommend another attempt at passing a referendum, and instead may opt for other solutions.
Among discussions at the advisory team meetings will be how to best use existing landholdings. In 1996, LMASD proactively acquired 33.5 acres of land on Highway 89 near St. Paul's Lutheran Church as a future school site.
Last fall voters in the school district rejected a $44 million referendum that would have helped fund building a new intermediate school to house grades 3-5 on that district-owned land off Highway 89 and Unzhaven Road.
The proposal to build a new school failed on Nov. 8, with 55.7% of voters rejecting the proposal.
The advisory team meetings will focus on space issues, deferred maintenance issues, budget issues, history of facilities in the district and district finances.
Other topics to be discussed will include a history of past referendums, history of enrollment, looking at programming within the district, and getting people to understand how multi-use spaces are used.
District administration will share a facility study that was done prior to the referendum with the advisory team.
The district will eventually send out a community-wide survey to test the waters with any proposed solutions, and see how those are received by the community.
“We’re really bringing together the community to analyze the district facilities and where we’re at now, and what would be needed in a referendum,” Olson said.
The meetings are open to the public if anyone wants to come and observe, but at this point it’s too late to join the advisory team.
“We were pretty specific that we wanted everyone to be there from the beginning,” Olson said. “If you help develop a solution, you’ve got to be there and have all the information.”