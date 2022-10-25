Lake Mills veterans will have the chance to participate in multiple Veteran’s Day observances in the community’s schools.
Lake Mills Elementary School and Lakeside Lutheran are both hosting events to celebrate and honor veterans.
Lakeside Lutheran
Lakeside’s activities will be on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The school invites all veterans and their guests to start the day off with breakfast at 8:15. Then, attendees are invited to join students in a Veterans Day Chapel Service worship.
A Lakeside parent and former board member, Aaron Meyer, will speak at the breakfast. Meyer, who served in the Wisconsin National Guard for six years, plans to talk about his experience as an Honor Flight companion for his father, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
The chapel speaker will be Pastor Josh Martin, who serves St. John in Jefferson and previously was a WELS civilian chaplain in Europe.
Veterans are asked to register for the event by Nov. 2. Registration can be completed online at LINK or by contacting Jess Meyer at jmeyer@llhs.org or (920) 648-2321 at extension 2230 during regular school hours.
Lake Mills Elementary SchoolLake Mills Elementary School Veterans Day activities will be on Friday, Nov. 11. The school is inviting veterans to partake in a drive-through celebration to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will line up at the United Methodist Church parking lot at 271 East Prospect Street by 10:15 a.m. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and veterans will receive a thank you bag from students as a show of their appreciation. A rain date has been set for Nov. 14.
Those interested in joining the celebration are asked to call Dom Gischia at 920-648-2338 at extension 431.