Kimberly Castellanos, a student at Lake Mills High School, is one of 250 high school students from across the United States to be selected as a 2023-2024 recipient of the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship.
Initiated in 1983 to strengthen ties between Germany and the United States, the CBYX program is jointly funded and managed by United States Congress and the German Bundestag.
"The Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange, or CBYX, program is a dynamic and immersive exchange program jointly offered by the U.S. and German governments," its website states. "CBYX is a crucial thread in the people-to-people ties between the United States and Germany."
CBYX’s three components offer opportunities to study abroad and work abroad for high school students, recent high school graduates with a vocational interest, and young professionals.
The high school and young professional components are reciprocal, with Americans going to Germany and Germans coming to America.
"As citizen ambassadors, American CBYX participants represent the spirit, values, and diversity of the United States. Similarly, German participants acquaint Americans with German culture and perspectives," the CBYX website states. "In both directions, participants and communities benefit from mutual understanding and the sharing of ideas."
Students who participate in the program learn about German culture first-hand by living with a host family and attending a German high school for a year. Youth For Understanding USA (YFU) administers the CBYX program in Wisconsin through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
"YFU’s unique intercultural exchanges open minds and hearts, enable learning that transforms lives, change the way you see the world and help to overcome stereotypes," the organization states. "YFU advances intercultural understanding, life-long learning, global competencies, mutual respect, and social responsibility through transformational educational exchanges for generations of youth."