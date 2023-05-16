K Castellanos.jpg

Kimberly Castellanos, a student at Lake Mills High School, is one of 250 high school students from across the United States to be selected as a 2023-2024 recipient of the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship.

Initiated in 1983 to strengthen ties between Germany and the United States, the CBYX program is jointly funded and managed by United States Congress and the German Bundestag.

