When Roxanne Wildes of Rockdale discovered she had Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in summer 2002, she didn’t know how she was going to pay for her treatments.

But then the local communities mobilized. Family and strangers alike threw fundraising parties at Nora’s II and Rockdale Bar. Teachers organized class donation drives in the schools. Cambridge Community Hope, a nonprofit active at the time helping local families, collected donations. An artist from Fort Atkinson donated paintings to her fundraising efforts. A Lake Mills salon gave Wildes a free haircut ahead of losing her hair. 

Roxi 4.jpg

Madison County performed at a benefit for Wildes in early 2003. 

Roxi 2.jpg

Pictured above are Cambridge Elementary School students who donated to Wildes' treatment. 

