Every year, the Lake Mills Rotary Club selects several local students to honor each month. The students attend Rotary meetings for one month, and often participate in service activities with the club. The club selects students from Lake Mills High School and Lakeside Lutheran High School.
For May, Lakeside Lutheran has announced Elizabeth Kendall and Kendall Lemke for its nominees for Lake Mills Junior Rotarians.
Elizabeth Kendall, daughter of Andrea and Orvin Kendall, has two older brothers currently attending college. In her free time, Kendall enjoys painting, photography, and hiking with her family. She regularly challenges her brothers in euchre on their yearly backpacking trips.
While at Lakeside, Kendall has participated in spring musical productions, soccer, golf, National Honor Society, A Cappella Choir, Swing Choir, and manages the wrestling team. Last year, she was selected to represent Lakeside at American Legion Auxiliary Badger Girls State. Kendall is graduating in the Top Ten in the class of 2023.
On Wednesdays after school, Kendall volunteers at AWANA Youth Ministries helping unchurched grade school students memorize Bible verses, play games, and learn about Christianity. She often steps in as a Small Group Leader, taking on more responsibilities such as guiding discussions. Kendall works at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge where she prepares meals for residents.
Kendall intends to study digital communications at UW-Whitewater this fall with an emphasis in International Journalism. She looks forward to learning more about service and community in the Rotary meetings this month.
Kendall Lemke is the daughter of Robert and Angie Lemke. She has an older brother named Esdon. When school is not in session, she enjoys playing club softball and showing pigs at the county fair.
During her years at Lakeside Lutheran, Lemke participated in several co-curricular activities. She played volleyball for two years, and softball all four years. Junior year, she earned second team all-conference catcher in the Capitol North. She has played piano and participated in WSMA music festivals and WMTA competitions throughout her years. She traveled last year with the Operation Go mission trip program to Jarrel, Texas, to help start a new church. She also is a member of the LLHS chapter of the National Honor Society.
Lemke has been involved in 4-H ever since she was five years old. Through 4-H, she participated in many community service activities each year, including serving food at the Watertown Moravian Church, doing roadside clean-ups, wrapping presents for Christmas neighbors. Right now, she is president of her 4-H club, Country Roots. She volunteers at Twice is Nice Resale in Jefferson when she can.
Lemke plans to attend Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon to major in Exercise Science en route to a Doctor of Physical Therapy program, eventually to pursue a career in physical therapy. She is also committed to play softball at CUW. She greatly appreciates the honor of being selected as a junior rotarian. She hopes to learn principles and practices she can take with her as she graduates and starts a new chapter in her life.