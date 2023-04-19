Lakeside Lutheran forensics takes third at State-level competition

The LLHS forensics team placed third at the recent Wisconsin Forensics Coaches' Association state festival. Students orators included:

First row, from left: Rose Hissom, Elsa Johansson, Maria Vik, Ethan Pillard

Second row, from left: Jackson Voelker, Caleb Wensel, John Loest, Sophia Starkenburg, Isabella Alvarez, Emma Smulders, Morgan Muchka, Caylah Boldt

Third row, from left: Angelina Petrovic, Elizabeth Mellon, Hunter Schwab, Annaliese Bergum, Violet Larson, Linc Foskett, Ruby Langille, Naomi Jenson, Joseph Metzger

Fourth row, from left: Jayden Rabehl, Leah Dorn, Sydney Schultz, Katie Abel, Farah Stuebs, Ella Lauber, David Johnson, Max Spinsky, Trey Lauber

 Contributed

On Saturday, April 1, Lake Mills' Lakeside Lutheran High School forensics team culminated its season with a third place finish in Division 3 at the Wisconsin Forensics Coaches' Association (WFCA) state tournament in Oshkosh.

At this tournament, 60 of the top forensics teams in the State competed in Division 1, 2, or 3.

