On Saturday, April 1, Lake Mills' Lakeside Lutheran High School forensics team culminated its season with a third place finish in Division 3 at the Wisconsin Forensics Coaches' Association (WFCA) state tournament in Oshkosh.
At this tournament, 60 of the top forensics teams in the State competed in Division 1, 2, or 3.
Hundreds of students competed in 18 categories consisting of persuasive, entertaining, dramatic, informative, impromptu, and other speaking skills.
Lakeside Lutheran speakers competed in D3 among 19 other schools with enrollments up to 850 students.
Teams are allowed up to 25 entries and are given points based on their rank against other students in each of the rounds. With a full slate of 25 entries in 11 of the categories, 27 Lakeside Lutheran teens combined their skills to earn 136 points and finish in third place, behind Wrightstown (175) and Port Washington (177). In fourth place was Altoona with 133 points.
“It was close,” Coach Steve Lauber said. “Every person's scores on Saturday counted, and each team member scored at least three points for the team. If even one person didn't show, we would have finished in 4th or 5th.”
The top individual scorers for Lakeside with 11 points were Angelina Petrovic, Jefferson (poetry); Ruby Langille, Lake Mills (prose); Elizabeth Mellon, Verona (prose). Scoring nine points were Jayden Rabehl, Juneau (solo humorous); and Maria Vik, Fort Atkinson (storytelling). Linc Foskett, Jefferson (moments in history) and Naomi Jenson, Waterloo (solo serious) scored eight points while Emma Smulders, Watertown (solo humorous) earned seven points.