Lakeside Lutheran High School celebrates faculty anniversaries

Pastor Mark Toepel came to Lakeside in June 1982. He currently teaches Spanish and Latin—and mentors our Student Council. He doesn’t sleep much and he loves sugary snacks.
25 years
Todd Hackbarth, Lake Mills
Todd joined the faculty in July 1997. As a math teacher, he’s inspired dozens and dozens of students to take graphing calculators on vacation. As the videography teacher, he helps our students channel their amazing creativity.
20 years
Matt Doering, Lake Mills
Matt joined the faculty in July 2002 and teaches Government, U.S. History, and Financial Literacy. He also coaches varsity football and varsity softball.
15 years
Steve Lauber, Lake Mills
Steve joined the faculty in July 2007. He teaches American Lit, coaches Forensics, and is our Admissions
Bari Vredeveld, Johnson Creek
Bari starting working in the Development Office in March 2007. As the Development Assistant, she builds relationships with our incredibly generous LL family and friends.
10 years
Vicki Sukow, Johnson Creek
Vicki came to Lakeside in October 2012 and serves as the Food Service Director. She keeps a smile on her face while following state & federal nutrition guidelines & regulations, handling supply chain issues, and feeding hundreds of hungry teens each day.
5 yearsPaul Achili, Jefferson
Paul came to Lakeside in July 2017 to serve as our Facilities Engineer and as a Bus Driver. He gets our students to school safely—and keeps our buildings and grounds running in tiptop shape.
Phil Dretske, Madison
Phil came to Lakeside in July 2017. He serves as our Technology Director, teaches Computer Essentials and STEM Academy classes. Plus he coaches JV Boys Soccer.
Becky Retzlaff, Columbus
Becky is our Finance Director and joined the staff in August 2017. She makes sure we stick to our budget and pay our bills.