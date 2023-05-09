LL 2023 Top Ten3.jpg

The Academic Top Ten for the Lakeside Lutheran Class of 2023 are: (back, from left:) Elizabeth Kendall, Cambridge; Benjamin Buxa, Oconomowoc; Ava Heckmann, Middleton; Averi Wolfram, Sun Prairie; Hadley Wendorff, Watertown, (front, from left:) Olivia Bartels, Johnson Creek; Rose Hissom, Oconomowoc; Grace Korth, DeForest; Jenna Shadoski, Janesville; Jack DePrey, Sun Prairie.

Lakeside Lutheran High School has announced its academic top 10 students from the class of 2023. Those 10 are, in alphabetical order, are:

Olivia Bartels: daughter of Mark and Stephanie of Johnson Creek, will attend Milwaukee School of Engineering, where she received the Werwath Scholarship. She plans to pursue a biomedical engineering degree.

