Lakeside Lutheran High School has announced its academic top 10 students from the class of 2023. Those 10 are, in alphabetical order, are:
Olivia Bartels: daughter of Mark and Stephanie of Johnson Creek, will attend Milwaukee School of Engineering, where she received the Werwath Scholarship. She plans to pursue a biomedical engineering degree.
“My ultimate goal is to discover and develop the gifts God has given me and use them to his glory,” she said.
A four-year volleyball player, Bartels was named Capital North Conference Player of the Year, All-State First Team, AAU All-American Academic Award, AVCA Best and Brightest First Team. Bartels was also a member of National Honor Society, Society of Women Engineers, Teens for Christ, Student Council and Yearbook and Newspaper staff. She participated in Operation Go mission trips, Cultural Awareness Club, was named a Lake Mills student rotarian and received the Student Achiever Award. She volunteered for Thanksgiving for Kids at her church, St. Paul Lutheran in Lake Mills. She’s also volunteered at Twice is Nice Resale and works at Kwik Trip and Doyle’s Dogs.
“Lakeside provided four years of preparation for both the physical and spiritual aspects of life,” she said. “As excited as I am to pursue my future career, Lakeside education and culture was a fundamental step that guided me towards future success as a Christian adult.”
Benjamin Buxa: son of Greg and Linda of Oconomowoc, plans to attend the University of North Dakota. He will study math with the goal of working in sports analytics, and play football for the Fighting Hawks.
The president of the Lakeside Lutheran chapter of National Honor Society, Buxa also participated in Teens for Christ and the math team, and went to Phoenix last year with Operation Go. He has volunteered at Ruby’s Pantry, Twice is Nice and Bethany Recovery Center.
Buxa, who played basketball for two years, has also participated in track throughout high school and has received first team all-conference awards for shot and discus. He participated in the 2022 State Track and Field Championship for both events and was a sixth place medalist for disc. A four-year varsity football starter, Buxa was a three-time all-conference selection at offensive line and two-time defensive line. He was named all-region offensive line for three years and defensive line for two. He earned Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2021 and 2022. From the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association he was named All-State for first-team offensive line and honorable mention defensive line, and was AP second team all-state as an offensive lineman. A Joe Thomas award finalist, he earned WFCA Academic All-State recognition too.
“I really liked being able to go to a school that stuck to its beliefs, not wavering in times where people like to reject Jesus,” said Buxa, a member at Abiding Shepherd Lutheran in Fort Atkinson. During past summers, he worked on the grounds crews for Lakeside and Western Culvert. He also enjoys playing cards and board games, working out and Legos.
Jack DePrey (Salutatorian): is the son of Steve and Beth of Sun Prairie.
“I want to work in finance, retire early, give generously and maybe—if I have enough money—I can start a music studio and give private lessons,” he said.
To get started on those plans, he will study business finance and music at Bethany Lutheran College, where he received the Marvin G. Meyer Scholarship.
DePrey sings with and accompanies the A Cappella Choir and was also the pianist for Lakeside’s jazz band and chapel services. He has accompanied individuals for judged performances and won music awards at Wisconsin State Music Solo and Ensemble. In addition, he has performed with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music program in trios, quartets and quintets. He plays piano at his home church of Holy Cross Lutheran in Madison and at other area churches. He gives piano lessons to grade school students in Madison.
DePrey was a Badger Boys State representative, has been on the math team all four years, was part of the Lakeside Loop video team, and is in the Cultural Awareness Club. He is the secretary of the National Honor Society chapter, where he has participated in highway cleanup. He played basketball freshman year and has played baseball throughout high school. He has attended Lake Mills Optimist Breakfast, was a Lake Mills student rotarian, and attended WLC Leadership days.
DePrey, who enjoys working out almost every day and volunteering at Twice Is Nice Resale, appreciates his time at Lakeside.
“It was a real blessing to be immersed in God’s word throughout my four years of high school, and to be surrounded by peers with similar beliefs,” he said. “My favorite thing about Lakeside is that there is a place for everybody there. Regardless of what your interests or hobbies are, you will be able to find friends.”
Ava Heckmann: is the daughter of Matt and Amy of Middleton. She is a member at St. Andrew Lutheran of Middleton where she is paid as a lead musician, playing piano and running rehearsals. Next year she plans to study creative and entertainment industries at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she received the General Academic Merit Scholarship.
“No matter what I end up pursuing as a career, I want to be able to travel often both in the United States and abroad,” she said. “My goal through work and relationships with others is to share God’s love in every situation.”
Heckmann has played soccer for three years and golf and basketball for four. She was first team all-conference for golf her junior and senior year.
“Golf was definitely a highlight,” she said. “All of the coaches were so encouraging and I got to play with a great group of girls, including my sister, the first two years. We also had a lot of success—regional champs, conference champs, state—which made it an even more amazing experience.”
In addition, Heckmann is a chapter member of the National Honor Society. She has also served with the National Charity League since seventh grade. This mother-daughter charity volunteers around the community and develops important leadership skills.
“What I liked best about Lakeside is the Christ-centered education it offers and the great classmates and teachers that have supported me,” she said.
Rose Hissom: daughter of Russell and Rita Hissom of Oconomowoc, will attend University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, to double major in political science and psychology with a minor in legal studies. She was accepted into the Minnesota Aquinas Scholars Honors Program and earned the St. Thomas Academic Merit Scholarship.
“Lakeside offered me so many opportunities to meet new people, try out new things, and get involved. I’m thankful that I’ve learned so much about what I enjoy and how to best help my community,” Hissom said, who plans to go to law school and become an attorney.
Some of those many opportunities included participating in the Academic Bowl all four years where she was the conference champion in language arts in 2020, 2021, and 2022. As a four-year forensics speaker, she won conference in extemporaneous speaking the past two years. Hissom is also editor-in-chief of the Warrior Times Weekly and president of Technology/AV Club. In addition, she’s a member of the National Honor Society, varsity math team, Cultural Awareness Club, and the Society of Women Engineers at Lakeside Lutheran (SWELL). For three years, she has also traveled with Operation Go mission trips.
A three-year varsity cross country runner, she was on the 2022 state team. A National Merit Commended Student, Hissom was the 2023 District 13 delegate for Senate Scholar Program, a 2022 delegate for Badger Girls State, and is an active American Legion Auxiliary Member for Post #91 in Oconomowoc.
Hissom started a mask-sewing business in 2020 and sold over 750 masks on eBay. She currently works at Sendik’s Food Market in Oconomowoc and is a member at St. Matthew Lutheran, Oconomowoc, where she has assisted with vacation Bible school. In her spare time she enjoys knitting, reading and writing.
Elizabeth Kendall: daughter of Orvin and Andrea Kendall of Cambridge, plans to study digital communications at UW-Whitewater, where she received the Chancellor Scholarship.
“I hope to be a part of the study abroad program and follow God’s direction from there. I would like to travel the world and tell the stories of the people I meet,” she said. “I find other cultures fascinating and cannot wait to discover the hidden wonders in God’s creation.”
She volunteers as a leader of the AWANA Bible Club ministry, sings and plays bass guitar as a part of the praise band at Willerup Church in Cambridge, and is active in its youth group. She transferred to Lakeside as a junior.
“I loved the Christian environment. I still cannot believe how normal it is to pray in class,” she said. “I was immediately embraced by a group of friends who continue to love and encourage me. The other students support and challenge me academically, physically and spiritually to be the best person I can be. I’m sad I’m graduating already.”
In her time at two high schools, she has played soccer, volleyball, managed wrestling and joined golf. She’s participated in Science Olympiad (a competitive STEM club), various musicals, Swing and Show Choirs, and National Honor Society in both high schools. She represented Lakeside as a delegate for Badger Girls State. In her spare time, Kendall works at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge.
Grace Korth: is the daughter of Matthew and Heather of DeForest.
“I want to pursue clinical psychology so that I can be a Christian influence for people who are struggling and to facilitate their healing and growth,” she said.
With a goal of cash-flowing college, she will receive her general education requirements at Madison Area Technical College, transfer to Wisconsin Lutheran College to complete her psychology classes, then finish with a master’s through Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota.
Korth, who reads non-fiction on finances, personal improvement and leadership, also enjoys working out, cooking healthy meals and spending time action-planning her future. At Lakeside, she played volleyball for two years and was on the Math Team, Student Council, Teens for Christ, and the Cultural Awareness Club. She participated in A Cappella and Swing Choir. A member of Zion Lutheran, Arlington, and a Kwik Trip employee, Korth has a goal of being a regular blood donor.
“What I enjoyed most about Lakeside was making friends with people, some of whom are like-minded to me and others who showed me new ways of approaching things. I not only found those qualities in kids my age, but also faculty,” she said. “I especially valued the Christ-centered focus of my education and being around that daily drew me closer to the faith. Looking back, I have changed immensely as a person, and it all happened while I was at Lakeside.”
Jenna Shadoski: is the daughter of Fred and Debra of Janesville. She will attend Concordia University Wisconsin and play softball for the Falcons. A recipient of the Concordia University of Wisconsin Presidential Scholarship, she will pursue a major in sports management and a minor in accounting; she also intends to join Campus Ministry and other business organizations in college.
A member at St. Matthew’s Lutheran in Janesville, Shadoski has helped with Vacation Bible School, and Christmas and Easter for Kids. She worked at her local YMCA as a summer camp counselor for five and six-year-olds organizing activities and games. At Lakeside, she has been a member of the National Honor Society and a student rotarian, volunteered at Twice is Nice Resale and helped with sports tournaments and athletic camps. She played volleyball, basketball and softball all throughout her high school career and was awarded the AVCA Best and Brightest First Team for volleyball, first team all-conference for basketball and softball and WFSCA all-district honorable mention for softball. She was also her club softball team’s captain for two years. She was nominated for the WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award.
“The Christian atmosphere at Lakeside has taught me many things that I will carry with me in the future, specifically, the lessons that I have learned through playing on different teams and with different coaches. The memories from all my sports, boys’ games, and school dances will be something I will never forget,” she said. “Knowing so many people who share the same faith, care about me and support me is an incredible blessing.”
Hadley Wendorff (Valedictorian): is the daughter of Will and Kelly of Watertown.
“I enjoyed the close-knit community at Lakeside the most. There isn’t a face that I don’t recognize and most of my closest relationships began at Lakeside,” she said.
While at Lakeside, she participated in the Warrior marching band and A Cappella choir. She ran track, played volleyball, and was the stage manager of last year’s musical, “School of Rock.” Wendorff also was the vice president of National Honor Society and served on Student Council. She traveled with Operation Go mission trips twice, serving in Austin, Texas, and Abita Springs, Louisiana.
Wendorff plans to pursue a pre-med track in hopes of being a neonatologist. She is choosing between UW-Madison, Florida State and Liberty University.
“I have been heavily influenced by a few people in my life, and I hope to someday impact others’ lives in a similar way. I believe that working in healthcare will help me do so, and it’s the simple touches on others that I want to best define who I become,” she said.
A member of St. Luke’s Lutheran in Watertown, she helps out with Sandwiches in the Park and plays french horn for church. Outside of school, she works at Watertown Regional Medical Center as a room server to patients. In her free time, she enjoys painting, her dog, pickles and spending time with family and friends.
Averi Wolfram: daughter of JoLynn and Shane, Sun Prairie, plans to attend UW-Madison. She will study biology on the pre-med track and plans to become an orthopedic surgeon.
“I definitely liked that, at Lakeside, every class is rooted in our faith. I also liked being involved socially and going to all of the home sporting events, and being on sports teams,” she said.
A member of the National Honor Society, Wolfram is also on Teens for Christ and Student Council. She’s been involved with soccer, basketball and cross country. A member of Eastside Lutheran in Madison, she helps with Sunday school, food drives and Christmas for Kids.