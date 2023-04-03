Each year, the Lake Mills Rotary Club selects several local students to honor each month. The students attend Rotary meetings for one month, and often participate in service activities with the club. The club selects students from Lake Mills High School and Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The March Rotarians are Ava Heckmann, Averi Wolfram, Leyla Chavez and Marissa Topel.
Ava Heckmann is the daughter of Matt and Amy Heckmann. She has three older siblings: Isaac, Lukas and Maya. She enjoys reading, playing piano, watching movies, and traveling with her family.
During her time in high school, she has been involved in golf, basketball, soccer, and National Honor Society. She was 1st team All-conference for golf two years in a row and qualified for the WIAA State tournament three times. In the summer of her junior year, she went on an Operation Go mission trip to New Orleans and helped run a church camp for kids.
Outside of Lakeside, Heckmann has been a member of National Charity League for six years, serving as President of her class this year. NCL is a mother-daughter organization in Madison that volunteers in the community and teaches important life skills such as leadership and communication. Some of the charities she’s volunteered with are Special Olympics, Second Harvest Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. Heckmann is also an active member of her church and plays piano about once a month. She was promoted to lead musician last year and began running band rehearsals and playing all the songs in a service. Ava has also been on multiple mission trips with her church to witness her faith in places like Florida and Virginia.
Planning to attend Belmont University in Nashville to major in Creative and Entertainment Industries and possibly Psychology, Heckamnn is honored to be selected as a student Rotarian and hopes to learn valuable lessons from the people of Lake Mills.
Wolfram is the daughter of Shane and JoLynn Wolfram. She has one older sister, Ianna, and a younger brother, Easton. During her free time, she loves to play soccer, hang out with friends and family, watch Netflix, and spend time outside.
At Lakeside, she has served with Teens for Christ in educational and service activities for a couple years, been in the National Honor Society as a junior and senior, and Student Council this year. She also ran cross country for her first two years, basketball for three years, and soccer for only three years due to COVID-19. She also participated on an OpGo mission trip team last year that ran a soccer Bible camp.
She has volunteered at Twice as Nice Resale store in Jefferson and with her congregation, Eastside Lutheran in Madison. She has helped with different outreach events like Thanksgiving for Kids, Christmas for Kids, and Easter for Kids. She also helped out with Sunday school this past year, and has also participated in Eastside’s annual food drive for several years.
After high school, she plans to go to UW-Madison to earn a biology degree, with a goal of the pre-med track. She is very excited to meet all of the members of Rotary, and hopes to learn how she can further help her community.
Leyla Chavez is one of the students selected as a Student Rotarian for the month of March. She is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Leyla stays very involved in her community through school activities, sports, clubs and working. She enjoys playing soccer year round and has volunteered as a Lake Mills Soccer Camp Coach for the past several years. During her high school career Leyla has participated in Interact Club, Junior Optimist Club and has been a Link Crew Leader.
After graduation Leyla plans to attend the University of Eau Claire to pursue a degree in History and/or Education. She would like to join the intramural soccer team, academic clubs and also work if possible.
As a student Rotarian she would like to gain insight on how to make positive changes within the community. She will then share that knowledge with family and friends. Leyla is committed to her family, friends, school and community.
Marissa Topel is a senior at Lake Mills High School who is involved in National Honor Society, Interact Club and Link Crew. She also plays Volleyball and Softball. She loves spending time with her two dogs Milo and Sophie.
While not in school Marissa has helped with various community events including the Fall Blood Drive, Veteran’s Day Assembly, Christmas Neighbors, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Trinity Church. After graduating, she plans to attend a four year university where she can major in Chemistry.
Marissa would like to use her time as a Student Rotarian to gain knowledge about the Rotary and determine if there is anything more she can do to help her community.