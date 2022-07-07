Strategic planning carries on for Lake Mills and other area school districts

After a COVID-19-related slowdown, the Lake Mills Area School District is planning to resume work on its strategic plan this summer and fall.
The goal, superintendent Dr. Tonya Olson told the Leader, is to establish action plans, with multiple departments meeting monthly across grade levels to ensure students’ needs are being met. This summer, kindergarten through eighth grade teachers will also be trained in math recovery, Olson told the school board in April.
LMASD’s strategic plan is part of a trend of nearby school districts to set down a vision and guide their operations and decision-making for years to come. Those include Marshall, Monona Grove, McFarland and Cambridge.
While a strategic plan identifies the focus of the district, Sarah Burmeister, a Marquette University clinical assistant professor of educational policy and leadership, said the plans are central to guiding the future of how school districts run.
Districts have to start with the vision, but then they move to the how, Burmeister said.
“It’s not the strategic planning that’s important,” Burmeister said. “It’s really about making sure that we are strategizing, that we’re doing things purposefully, that intentionality is all directed towards bringing systems into alignment, to make sure that they’re effective, and it’s making sure that we get rid of what’s not working effectively.”
Lake Mills, despite putting less emphasis on developing the plan throughout the 2021-22 school year than originally planned, has been working behind the scenes on the first “pillar” of its plan – fostering student engagement and learning – by including that topic in monthly department meetings and weekly staff meetings, Olson told the school board in April.
The other pillars – developing and retaining effective leadership and staff, connecting the schools and community, and aligning resources with needs – are in earlier stages of development. The administrative team, along with staff groups and school board, will work together this summer and early fall to establish action plans for each pillar and performance indicators.
School officials in other school districts in the area are in the midst of identifying what the values of their districts are and where each is headed. Cambridge recently reviewed its draft “plan on a page,” with plans to implement the plan this month. Monona Grove’s one page plan was approved in May, with administration teams in the process of action planning and introducing possible progress monitoring strategies.
As district administrators and school board members flesh out their values and vision, many are weighing the role that equity plays in that vision.
At first, for example, the McFarland School District considered making equity one of its core pillars. However, administrators ultimately decided that equity was so crucial to the district’s future, equity needed to be wrapped into each core value and supported in every area of operations.
Monona Grove took a similar approach, opting to wrap equity into its planning in every operational area, instead of making it its own pillar.
In Lake Mills, equity, inclusivity and diversity are included in the goals associated with three of the four pillars:
- Develop a systematic structure to address opportunity gaps while promoting inclusivity and equity.
- Enhance diversity and collaboration through intentional engagement strategies, resulting in a strong culture of belonging
- Foster meaningful dialogue, connections, and partnerships with families and community stakeholders to nurture a culture that values diversity, mental health, varied career pathways, and inclusivity.
Lake Mills
The LMASD completed the first stretch of its five-year strategic planning in May of last year, superintendent Dr. Tonya Olson told the Leader.
The process began in April 2021 with community feedback, including approximately 45 individuals with diverse opinions, Olson told the Leader in an email. After meeting for three days, the group settled on five pillars, comprised of: fostering student engagement and learning, developing and retaining effective leadership and staff, connecting school and the community, and aligning resources with needs.
While the district was hoping to be further along with their plan progress, Olson said, the COVID-19 pandemic response took priority. But she believes the plan is a strong one so far.
“I believe the strength of the plan comes from the diverse set of voices we had at the original strategic planning meetings,” Olson wrote in an email. “We want feedback from our community, and we also want the Lake Mills community to see their return on investment as far as how resources are allocated in the district.”
Eventually, the district plans to develop a data dashboard on its website so the community can see how the plan is progressing, Olson wrote.
Marshall
The Marshall School District has been considering its values, from a strategic planning perspective, since 2021.
The district kicked off an input-gathering effort this winter, gauging the community’s priorities by forming teams of administrators and residents to discuss curriculum, community engagement, staff retention and facilities.
In November 2021, it heard from community members during planned sessions about what community members valued, and would like to see changed, in the district.
Monona Grove
The Monona Grove School District recently approved its strategic plan for 2022-2027, after the allowed its previous plan to be temporarily extended due to the pandemic. The new plan establishes the district’s priorities as teaching and learning, highly effective personnel, engaging the community and financial stability and efficiency.
Monona Grove took a different approach to the planning process, by creating a limited scope document, only one page, to set out the values of the district for the next five years, at a glance. Burmeister said this isn’t typical of many districts that usually develop large-scale plans.
While some school board members were surprised by the document’s length, superintendent Dan Olson assured the board that it was just one of many pages to come as the district determines how to support these recently-established core values.
“There was a little bit of conversation when the board approved this, about just a one page document – that was very intentional,” Olson said. “So, the idea is that parents understand and that there’s clarity, less is more in that case.”
Cambridge
The Cambridge School District appears to be following a similar model to Monona Grove’s. It’s in the midst of finalizing its “Plan-On-A Page,” with a draft review session scheduled for June 13.
The goal, according to district communication, is to “develop a one-page strategic plan to serve as a road map to ensure continued success and further improvement in student achievement, social emotional development and equitable outcomes for all students.”
McFarland
The McFarland School District is also in the early stages of strategic planning, but discussions have been ongoing.
The district decided to partner with Joe Schroeder, who regularly consults with school districts on strategic planning and is Associate Executive Director for the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators. Schroeder also worked with MGSD during its planning process.
“Now, the rubber has to hit the road.” McFarland school board president Craig Howery said.