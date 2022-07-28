Support, communication with staff key to Lake Mills Area School District’s strategic plan progress

The spring district teaching staff survey yielded 66 responses, a number Olson admitted was not a “large cross section” of the district. But the district plans to use the data as a benchmark and will offer another survey this fall to all staff to guide its efforts, including how staff are supported outside of the work day.
The vast majority of respondents – 77% – agreed or strongly agreed with the statement “I have been provided the resources I need to achieve the District learning targets and curriculum.”
Survey results also indicated that while the district communicates important issues with staff, there is room for improvement when communicating, Olson noted.
“There’s never-ending work to do on communication,” she said.
Olson noted that its wellness program came up in survey responses and apparently needs to be communicated better.
“We still need to find ways to help staff manage wellness and stress going into this year,” Olson said.
The district expanded its wellness program in January using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding (ESSER) through a partnership with a national organization, Steeping Wellness. The organization’s website calls its program one that helps “to slowly infuse wellness opportunities for employees in order to help balance their lives and better support the lives of those served.”
Among the offerings are strategies for managing financial wellness, managing stress and other ways for staff to bring more balance to their lives.
But the programming has been underused, Olson told the board. One possible reason she suggested is that staff are already overwhelmed and inundated with emails.
“If you’re sending me an email and telling me to watch something and I’m already overwhelmed with my work life balance, I’m probably not going to choose to read that email and watch a 10 minute video as they go through strategies on that,” Olson said. “So, we’re looking for ways that we can implement that differently.”
