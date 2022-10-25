Threat leads to Lake Mills public schools following lockout procedure

On Tuesday morning, the Lake Mills Area School district coordinated with the Lake Mill Police Department and followed a lockout procedure after learning of a potential threat against the elementary school.
Superintendent Tonya Olson said that while activity in the schools remained the same during the lockout, no visitors were permitted in the buildings and students were not allowed outside.
The school and Lake Mills Police Department were notified of the threat by Speak Up, Speak Out Wisconsin, a statewide resource center created through the Office of School Safety that offers “a threat reporting system, threat assessment consultation, critical incident response and general school safety guidance.”
While hesitant to entirely dismiss the threat, Lake Mills Police Chief Steve Schroeder said there was nothing about the threat that pointed towards it being credible.
“There really aren’t (many next steps) besides increased awareness from the school, increased patrols by our department, law enforcement at the school, just because we don't want to completely disregard the fact that the tip came in,” Schroeder said.
The department, Selck said, would also continue working with Speak Up, Speak Out to see if there is any additional information related to the tip, though he said the anonymous nature of the tipline can make that a challenge.
An email sent to families revealed that there were numerous reports of other schools receiving unsubstantiated threats recently.
“While this threat was a likely hoax, we understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff, and community. Please know that our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” Olson said in the email. “We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and we are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe.”
Incidents like these, Schroeder said, reinforces the importance of school safety protocols and precautions.
“We've learned from, unfortunately, incidents across the country that school security only goes as far as us following the protocols that are in place,” Schroeder said. “So making sure that schools are secure and locked, and that we have limited access points to them, for the public.”
He continued, “If we do see something, speak up and speak out, that's what the program is designed for. But, that can be contacting local law enforcement or contacting the school directly, or using an anonymous reporting system, like the one offered by speak up, speak out.”
