Boating Labor Day

With gas prices continuing to fall and the summer boating season coming to a close, more boaters are expected to take to the water this Labor Day holiday. Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS), the nation’s largest advocacy, services and safety group with more than 800,000 dues-paying members, is advising boaters to keep safety at the forefront of their boating activities.

According to an online survey of BoatUS members across the country, 65% of respondents plan on boating this Labor Day weekend. Almost 80% said they are welcoming lower gas prices and plan to extend their boating season into the fall.