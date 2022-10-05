The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) recognizes its role in supporting the information systems and technology on which we are increasingly reliant. One piece of this role includes promoting awareness and understanding of cybersecurity to businesses and consumers to protect electronic devices and data from loss, theft, and damage.

To observe Governor Evers’ proclamation recognizing October 2022 as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Wisconsin, DATCP will be joined by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) in sharing educational materials throughout the month. This year’s theme, “See Yourself in Cyber,” focuses on steps that individuals and organizations can use to recognize their roles in digital spaces. Effective cybersecurity practices can protect your personal data as well as the digital networks and systems we use every day.