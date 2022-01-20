Wisconsin Olympic gold medalist inspires Sun Prairie fan with surprise visit

After seeing Matt Hamilton curling in the Olympics four years ago, Jaxton took his Christmas gift card and picked out a kid’s mini cleaning set with a brush and broom at Kohl’s. His dad, Erik Ernst, says he was perplexed by the choice, but soon it became clear.
Nine-year-old Jaxton knows the chances of going to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are pretty slim, so that’s why the Olympics came to him.
Matt Hamilton, a 2018 Gold Medal-winning USA Curling Team member and McFarland resident surprised Jaxton on Sunday as he was ice skating in his backyard.
“I was pretty shocked and surprised because it’s not every day that an Olympiad shows up at your house,” Jaxton says.
“Jaxton spent the entire Olympics sweeping around the house, just like he saw the curlers doing,” says Ernst, who created a backyard ice rink last year so Jaxton can practice.
Last week Hamilton asked people to share memes on Twitter, joking how a Roomba and Swifter looks like curling. Jaxton’s dad tweeted a photo to Hamilton showing his son’s passion for the sport and his curling “broom.”
Days later, Hamilton showed up at Jaxton’s Sun Prairie home and surprised him with some 2022 Winter Olympics Beijing swag, along with a signed hat and curling glove Hamilton used during the 2018 curling team trials.
The 32-year-old McFarland curling star took up the sport when he was a teen and soon was winning junior championships years before he showed up on the Olympic podium with a gold medal.
The 2022 Winter Olympics begins in Beijing on Feb. 4 and Jaxton, outfitted with his official gear, plans to watch Hamilton compete.
Hamilton plans to fly to China this month with the rest of his Team Schuster Curling teammates and his sister, elite curling Olympic competitor Becca Hamilton.
Jaxton says Hamilton invited him to play a real game of curling when he returns from the Olympics and he and his dad are looking forward to that.
“This was such a grand gesture for Matt to take time out of his training and visit Jaxton,” Ernest says. “That just shows what a great guy he is. We hope he wins another gold medal and we will cheer him on when he does.”