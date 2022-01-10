State agency opens grants to fund youth firefighter programs like Sun Prairie's

A state agency has kicked off a grant program this week to fund youth firefighter training programs, inspired by the youth training initiatives run through the Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Department.
The Department of Safety and Professional Services will fund $50,000 in grants in 2022 and $50,000 in 2023 for school districts, fire departments and local technical colleges to create and support youth firefighting training programs. DSPS will award grants between $500 and $25,000, with recipients selected Feb. 14.
DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim announced the new grant program at a press conference in Sun Prairie on Friday, Jan. 7. Crim said after visiting Sun Prairie Fire’s youth training program when it was created about three years ago, she saw the potential to help fire departments across the state grow.
“I come out of education, and education is really important to me. When I heard about their training program, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I knew I wanted to see how DSPS could be more connected to it,” Crim said. “If we could have a program like this available to other fire departments around the state, we could really grow the fire service.”
Crim said that youth training programs like Sun Prairie’s help recruit and retain fire staff, and help students grow in their education. She highlighted the importance of collaboration between fire services and school districts.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said the benefits he’s seen in the training program are numerous. He said it helps recruit and retain staff members, builds interest in the career of firefighting, increases department diversity, brings new energy to the staff and helps local students earn their high school diplomas and build toward meaningful careers.
“Firefighters, part-time, full-time and volunteer, are hard to come by,” Garrison said. “Police officers are having the same issue and so is EMS. This is a difficult job . . . We need to get in there and find those kids that have that servant attitude that want to go through this program.”
“We feel that the only way to fix this is to get them early, and get them young, and bring them into an active fire department,” he continued.
Garrison said that Sun Prairie has seen more than 140 students come through its youth training program. Students spend two or three days a week at the service, training and being mentored by fire department staff, going out on calls and learning what it means to be a firefighter, Garrison said.
Four current members of the youth training program attended the press conference.
“When they turn 18 and graduate from high school, all four of these kids are going to be working for me, I promise you that,” Garrison said. “They’re the future of our organization.”
Madison La Follette High School student Aurora Gutierrez said she’s proud of her work in the youth training program.
“I went into the MATC program absolutely nervous,” she said. “I only did it because I was told I couldn’t do it…It was technique, it was power, it was ambition, it was pure grit” passing the program.
“I had previously felt pretty lost in my life, and I feel like I’ve found a new family,” Gutierrez said. “I just really appreciate all the opportunities I’ve been given.”
“After doing the fire academy…I found out that it’s something I want to do for the rest of my life. Before that I really had no idea, so I’m extremely grateful for that,” said Verona High School student Lucas Hildebrand.
Despite the program’s previous successes, School to Work Coordinator for the Sun Prairie Area School District Nancy Everson said there is still more growth ahead. The school district is currently at capacity for number of students in the program, and are struggling to fund the transportation costs to get students to Madison College training classes.
Everson added that this program is a good step toward helping students find meaningful career paths, and building marketable skills.
Recent tragedies
Garrison also shared his regrets on the loss of two firefighters in Mineral Point recently.
“This is a tragedy, and it just shows the danger in our job. A lot of people think that in the fire service, fighting fire is the scariest thing we do. But honestly, being out on that highway, with cars driving by us at 60, 70, 80 miles an hour and not paying attention to those red lights, is a very difficult thing,” Garrison said.
Garrison also expressed condolences over the recent loss of two firefighters in Wisconsin who died due to COVID-19, and the loss of a Marshall firefighter in a fatal car accident.