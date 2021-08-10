The annual Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast is Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jefferson County Park. Last year, the 2020 Dairy Breakfast looked a little different; it was a drive-through only breakfast where customers grabbed their food on the go. Thankfully this year will once again be in-person.
Local products will be featured in the breakfast. These products come from businesses that are all from Jefferson County or surrounding areas, including Jones Dairy Farm Sausage, Crave Brother’s Cheese, Prairie Farms Milk, and other local farms. {span}Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for kids 12 and under. The park is located at 503 N. Jackson St. in Jefferson.{/span}
All proceeds will fund scholarships for high school and college students interested in or enrolled in agricultural programs at universities or technical colleges. The applicants will be volunteers at the breakfast, distributing food and offering assistance to customers. Find more information at www.jcfairpark.com/p/fair-park/dairy-breakfast.