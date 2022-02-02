With a windchill below zero, a crowd gathered in Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square on Wednesday, Feb. 2 heard Mayor Paul Esser’s translation of Jimmy the Groundhog’s prediction of an early spring in 2022.
Jimmy’s Pennsylvania prognosticating arch-rival, Punxsutawney Phil, saw his shadow on Wednesday morning, meaning that he predicted six more weeks of winter.
Sun Prairie’s Mike Mahnke, voice of Camp Randall stadium, public address announcer for Wisconsin Badgers football and men’s basketball games — who emceed the ceremony — provided Esser with some cover.
“Now, while Jimmy is never wrong -- and of course, Mayor Paul Esser will do his best to translate Jimmy's prediction accurately -- it has been known to happen that a translation mistake occurs and an inaccurate prediction is broadcasted,” Mahnke said.
“Once again, just a reminder, Mayor Esser's never wrong,” Mahnke added. “This is just a translation error occasionally. All right. So let us hope that's not the case this year.”
The ceremony included proclamations read by the mayor and 46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl, who read Gov. Tony Evers’ proclamation honoring Groundhog Day and “for more than 70 years, Jimmy's weather predictions have permitted the wise planning of travel, recreation and agricultural planting.”
The entire ceremony was signed for the hearing impaired and broadcast live on Sun Prairie Media Center Cable Access TV channels KIDS-4 and KSUN as well as on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio.
Prior to the prediction, Mahnke led the crowd in a cheer that imitated the “Johnny Davis . . . for THREE!” announcements he makes at Badgers men’s basketball games. But instead of Johnny, Mahnke substituted Jimmy, for the cheer, “Jimmy . . . for THREE!” in order for the crowd to try to wake the groundhog up before his prediction.
As is his custom, Esser walked onstage to the cage and talked with an animated Jimmy, who came to the ceremony all the way from Wilderness Walk Zoo and Recreation Park in Hayward.
Mahnke described the conversation, which was out of earshot of most of the microphones on the stage and broadcast TV cameras off-stage.
“I only wish you could be up here to hear the conversation that’s occurring right now,” Mahnke said, getting some chuckles from the crowd. “If you've ever heard a mayor sweet-talk a groundhog, it’s happening right now.”
“You're letting my secrets out Mike,” Esser replied.
“People say I talk a lot, but Jimmy is a real talker. I've got nothing compared to what he's got going,” Esser added. “And Jimmy has some things he wants me to tell you.”
Describing Jimmy as “real active this morning,” Esser described what the groundhog told him (legend has it that Sun Prairie’s mayor is the only one who speaks groundhogese).
“I am pleased to have so many of my loyal supporters with me today to hear my forecast for the remainder of winter 2022,” Esser said, translating from Jimmy the Groundhog. “This is the 74th time we groundhogs have given you our prediction -- 74 times. That's amazing . . . on this cold and snowy, February 2nd, I, Jimmy the Groundhog have consulted the skies over Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and determined them to be overcast. So I am unable to see my shadow in consideration of this. I hereby proclaim, we will have early spring. Yea, Jimmy!”
The assembled crowd also cheered, then gradually left Cannery Square as Mahnke finished a series of announcements about Groundhog Day merchant specials. The announcements concluded with his customary Badgers game sign-off: “Thank you all for coming and please drive home safely.”