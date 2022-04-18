Two months after 4-H and FFA leaders and youth exhibitors expressed frustration at a meeting of Jefferson County’s Fair Park Committee, about last minute changes to the meat animal auction and other aspects of the 2022 fair, more changes are drawing concern.
At a meeting Thursday, the committee unanimously voted to adopt the fair’s 2022 Premium Book. It's essentially a guidebook for exhibitors that lists rules, judging schedules, animal check-in times and other information.
Changes made to this year’s Premium Book include eliminating a Cloverbud category for children in kindergarten through second grade and grouping non-animal exhibits inside fair buildings by 4-H club, rather than by project category as has been traditional.
“So, each display will be a mix of melting cakes, photography, crafts, etc.” said Angel Hebbe, dairy project leader for Cambridge 4-H said in an email prior to the meeting, noting that her questions about how projects that require refrigeration will be displayed had not been answered.
Hebbe also expressed dismay at the Cloverbud change.
“The removal of the Cloverbuds is inappropriately late. These kids have been planning their projects for months to be told now they will be judged with adults,” potentially in open class, Hebbe continued.
Hebbe said it's not clear to 4-H leaders, whom she said were not consulted on the proposed changes prior to Thursday and didn't attend the meeting, whether Cloverbuds will fall under open class or might be able to enter projects under another category.
“It also takes away a good learning experience for the junior leaders who used to be the ones doing the face-to-face project ‘judging’ with the Cloverbuds,” Hebbe said.
Hebbe said she requested a copy of the proposed Premium Book changes prior to Thursday's meeting and got no response.
The committee has "no interest in what the clubs have to say about it," she concluded.
And “the grouping of projects by club makes as much sense as grouping all the animal projects by club. Next year, should we plan on each club getting their own barn to mix pigs, sheep, chickens & cows?” Hebbe said.
Hebbe also said families remain concerned about the decision in February to raise entry fees for exhibitors.
The cost of a fair entry wristband for youth exhibitors is doubling over 2021. Wristbands get youth into the fair for the week. It will rise from $7 to $15 this year. Open and senior class exhibitors will also see a change to a $15 per-person entry wristband, rather than a $35 family pack of 5 wristbands, as in the past.
No members of the public spoke at Thursday’s meeting, which was held in person at Fair Park and streamed live.
Brian Bolan, the fair park’s events and operations manager, told the committee that the Premium Book “looks much different from last year,” with a more condensed feel.
“It’s a better document than we have had,” Bolan said.
He said the Premium Book was reviewed by fair superintendents, with a mix of feedback. “Some liked it, some didn’t, and some are willing to give it a try,” he said.
He acknowledged there have been concerns expressed about rising fees to exhibit goats. “If they want to enter every class it costs considerably more than in the past,” Bolan acknowledged. “They are being treated like other livestock species, and there is a pro and a con to that.”
And Bolan defended the decision to display non-animal projects by 4-H club rather than by project category, saying clubs would be involved in the set-up of their area.
“We’re asking them to come up with a display,” Bolan said, with a hope that this will “make it more engaging and interactive.”
“That’s a big change,” he said. “There are still people trying to figure out what it will look like.”