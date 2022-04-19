Fatal accidents, crimes against children, and brutal assaults are all incidents someone who works in law enforcement will encounter on a regular basis whether on the scene, typing the reports, or receiving a 911 call.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Vanessa Leonard said each time police personnel encounter a traumatic incident, it’s like putting a pebble in a pail. As more pebbles get added, the pail becomes more of a burden and at a certain point the individual can no longer carry the bucket.
An organization among Jefferson County police departments is looking to help officers carry those buckets and lighten the load.
Leonard is the co-leader of the county’s police officer support team (POST), a group that provides peer support for any sworn member of law enforcement including officers, dispatch and administration, and their families. She said the mission is to help them cope with traumatic incidents that are affecting their lives.
“Police officers are exposed to traumatic incidents throughout their career,” the deputy said said. “Those incidents may or may not affect them at the time of the incident. But then as the incidents start to build up they start to experience trauma as far as sleeping disorders or feeling that there’s something wrong with them because they feel a certain way.”
Additionally, POST will assist law enforcement experiencing family problems due to some of the trauma or because of the job itself, she said.
Leonard said POST is not therapy, but it is a way to help police department personnel. If law enforcement would require something beyond the peer support, the group will help the individual seek out available resources to get them assistance.
Jefferson County POST was initiated in 2019 when Leonard approached her administration about attending the Milwaukee police support team training. She asked her husband, Jay Leonard, who retired as a patrol officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in the fall and currently works part-time for the Johnson Creek Police Department, to attend the weeklong class.
Upon completion, Leonard and her husband joined the Milwaukee support team and launched a similar group in Jefferson County to encompass all of the county’s law enforcement agencies. There are now 22 POST members who come from different Jefferson County agencies and all are volunteers. The only non-police personnel member of the group is a mental health professional who has specialized training in working with police and military personnel.
Lake Mills Police Officer Jessica Johnson is a member of POST; she went through training in August of 2021 after being approached by Lake Mills Police Lt. Branden Cedarwall who learned about the group from Jay Leonard.
“I joined POST to help officers deal with critical incidents and stress. I have informally been doing that for most of my career, 24 years. Oftentimes I will be the one to reach out to officers if I see them struggling or if I know they had just been through a traumatic event,” Johnson said.
The POST members go through a three-day training in critical incident stress management hosted by a mental health professional. Leonard said upon completion, the participants know how to offer individual peer support and debriefings.
For peer support the POST team will take referrals from superior officers who believe someone on staff may benefit from peer support. A member of the group will reach out to the individual and ask if they would like to accept the services POST offers.
“We let them know anything they tell us will be confidential with some exceptions,” Leonard said.
Debriefings are held in larger group settings, she said.
“If we have (Jefferson County) officers who respond to a larger incident where we feel that it would be tremendously traumatic for them, we will arrange a day 48 to 72 hours after the incident,” Leonard said.
The debriefing will be open to all sworn law enforcement members and conducted by two POST members; a mental health worker is also required to be at the gathering. During the meeting the attendees will be taken through a seven-step process. The deputy said during this time people can choose to talk or just listen.
“We make sure that everybody is kind of OK by the end (of the debriefing),” Leonard said.
Leonard has seen a lot of positive responses to POST. She said now when a police staff is involved in a traumatic event, they expect to be contacted by one of the group’s members.
“Mental health is a situation where people don’t want to admit or feel they will get frowned upon if they ask for help,” the deputy said. “And for police officers in particular, it is very hard to let your guard down and let people know that you’re struggling with something.”
“I think a benefit of POST is that officers are getting more exposure and understand the help is there. It helps officers understand they are not alone. Many of us have had the same experiences,” said Johnson. “We can help each other deal with the trauma from those experiences.”
Things have started to change when it comes to police personnel’s mental health. The deputy said mental health is beginning to get integrated into the police academy more.
“These kids who enter the force don’t realize they have 25 to 30 years of trauma (incidents) ahead of them,” she said.
Furthermore, POST groups have gained popularity across the nation.
“It’s important for officers to help one another in this way,” Leonard said. “No one else really understands what traumatic incidents we see on a regular basis except other people who have been in law enforcement.”