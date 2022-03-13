As the world watches Russian troops attack Kyiv and Kharkiv, one Waunakee man has been sought out by national and international news outlets for interviews on his perspective.
Dr. Liam Collins, who has lived in Waunakee with his family since 2019, was an executive officer from 2016-2018 for now retired Gen. John Abizaid during Abizaid’s Secretary of Defense appointment as the Senior Defense Advisor to Ukraine. Retired from the U.S. Army, Col. Collins was a career Special Forces officer who conducted multiple operational and combat deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, Bosnia, South American and the Horn of Africa.
He was the director of Military Instruction at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point when asked to serve with Abizaid. For two years, he traveled with Gen. Abizaid to Ukraine every four to six weeks, then returned to the U.S. to report to the Pentagon and the U.S. administration.
Collins shared his perspective in a March 3 interview with the Tribune, offering some insight into the situation. Here are some of the takeaways:
What does Putin want?
It may seem that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to return Ukraine to Russia, but if so, he would have accomplished that in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea, Collins said. Putin has told his intentions to no one, not even the Russian people, according to the retired colonel. Likely Putin is working to accomplish a regime change, to depose Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenski, install a Russian favored-regime, and make Ukraine a satellite of Russia similar to Belarus, he said, adding said such an outcome seems unrealistic.
“Even if they were able to do that, the Ukrainian populace would not stand for that,” Collins said, adding the move would give more Ukrainians a greater affiliation for the west.
The best course of action
According to Collins, two nuclear armed nations have never engaged in war with ground forces, instead backing other countries, so sending U.S. ground troops is off the table. While some have suggested a no-fly zone, either NATO or the U.S. would have to protect it.
“It would be engaging in shooting down Russian aircraft, and that’s why those options are off the table,” Collins said.
According to Collins, the economically crippling effect of sanctions now in place could have an impact by freezing what he called Russia’s $500 billion war chest. The war then becomes expensive to maintain without an economy to support it.
Although Putin is popular among the Russians, the invasion is not, Collins said, noting the Russians felt the same about the Afghanistan invasion. As the numbers of Russians killed in the war grows, so will the pressure on Putin to end it.
The future
Ukraine has outperformed Russia on a tactical level, Collins said. But he noted, “Russia is massive, they have a lot more forces.”
Other countries have provided missiles and weaponry to Ukraine, and Collins said as a siege on Ukraine cities continues, it will be destructive.
“Street fighting will make it tough on Russia, but they’ve got a large military force that can inflict pain,” he added.
While many hope the war ends quickly, Collin said that’s unlikely.
“Wars always go on longer than people think,” he said.
Still, Collins believes the U.S. defense advisory work in 2016-2018 helped prepare Ukraine for the invasion.
“We went to the training side,” he said. “We saw how they improved over there from the first visit in October of 2016 to when we left in September of 2018.”
The command of control, training, and improvements and medical and logistical systems were supplemented with weapons and equipment from the United States and other nations, he said.
Taking a larger world view, Collins said he was surprised to see Germany, a country reliant on Russia for oil and natural gas, take part in the sanctions. As for the Eastern European nations, he noted that after Russia seized Crimea in 2014, they really “stepped up their game,” with the Baltic states increasing their defense.
Collins now serves as the executive director of the Viola Foundation and the Madison Policy Forum. He is also a senior fellow with New American and a permanent member with the Council of Foreign Relations. He is co-editor of the recently released “Routledge Handbook of U.S. Counterterrorism and Irregular Warfare Operations” and the forthcoming “Understanding Urban Warfare.”