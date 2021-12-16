With all the light and jolliness of the holiday, there’s bound to be a dark side.
Krampus, the half-beast, half-devil of folklore, can tell you about that.
For every good kid that Santa rewards with a Christmas present, there’s a naughty kid that gets a visit from Krampus.
In the darkest days of winter, the really scary stuff comes out, according to author and paranormal explorer Chad Lewis.
“People mistakenly think that Halloween is the scariest time of the year but it can’t hold a candle to all the weirdness that happens in the winter season,” Lewis said.
For nearly three decades, Lewis, a Sun Prairie resident, has traveled the world in search of the strange and unusual.
Huddled in a cabin with no electricity, running water, or even Netflix, it turns out our ancestors had a tough time during winter.
“There are a ton of rituals and customs that our ancestors did around the holidays,” Lewis said. “Most served as cautionary tales of things that you didn’t want to happen or rituals that would bring good fortune and health to you and your family.”
To welcome in the New Year, people would open the door at midnight to let the bad things of the previous year escape and usher in the good stuff.
During the 12 days of Christmas, families would go outside and chop a yule log, place it in the fire and keep it burning through the days to ward off evil spirits.
Even Christmas caroling was at first a scare tactic.
“People think caroling is for camaraderie and getting to know your neighbors, and it was, but it was also to scare away lurking beasts,” Lewis said. “The old-time carolers were loud, banging pots and pans as they went door to door.”
Families would gather around the hearth and tell stories about witches, demons and scary monsters that lurked in the forests and dark spaces.
Krampus, the anti-Santa, became popular in the alpine towns of Europe.
“He was a giant horned half-devil, half-goat and he would put naughty children in his bucket and take them back to his lair,” Lewis says.
Belsnickel, a much nicer guy, also visits children before Christmas urging children to be on their best behavior.
“Belsnickel came with a warning to kids that they still had a little bit of time before Christmas to turn their behavior around,” Lewis said.
The weirdest tales of winter came when Lewis was tracking down the wendigo—a supernatural human-like monster that roams in the Canadian wilderness and upper Midwest, looking for victims to devour.
He said rituals, rites of passage and folklore tales surpass any political, societal views and situations.
“It’s a way to bring people together and build a community and get to know your neighbors,” Lewis said. “That is as true today as it was back then.”