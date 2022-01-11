Retail Therapy: The ups and downs of shopping for fun

From stockpiling toilet paper to indulging in a Coach handbag, that’s the arc of consumer spending patterns during the last year and a half of the pandemic.
It’s no surprise to Nancy Wong, an expert on the psychology of shopping, that people weary of the pandemic have shifted to buying high-end luxury items that make them feel good.
“When people go through a really tough time and have made a lot of sacrifices there is a lot of pent-up demand for luxury goods and people feel that they deserve it,” Wong says.
Stimulus checks that went out to Americans early this year also boosted retail and online spending
The global luxury goods market is expected to soar from US $309 billion to US $382 billion by 2025, according to statisa.com consumer market outlook.
Wong is the chair of the Department of Consumer Science at UW-Madison School of Human Ecology—it’s a really long title that says she studies why people buy what they do and how it makes them feel.
Colorful clothes and lipstick Just try to find Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey online or in stores. You probably won’t have much luck.
After months in 2020 of going without make-up and wearing masks, women are now dressing up and wearing lipstick again. When a Tik Toker boasted the benefits of Clinique’s longtime product, it couldn’t help but take off.
Wong says shoppers are pivoting to items like cosmetics and colorful clothes as they rebound from the harshest day of the pandemic.
Wong, who has a master of business administration in marketing from the University of California-Los Angeles and was a sales data analyst with Macy’s, says buying things can lift a person’s spirits, create optimism, and make you feel special.
“Retail therapy is like a pick-me-up,” she says.
Luxury goods have a special allure, Wong says.
“Buying luxury items is very indulgent consumption, but some can justify it,” Wong says. “The items are better quality, better design, more beautiful, and will be enjoyed every time you use it.”
Just as panic buying showed during the early days of the pandemic, when toilet paper was flying off the shelves, other’s buying patterns influence our spending habits.
When products are scarce, and in high demand, like the recent holiday season with the shipping logistics backups, Wong says that doesn’t serve the consumer well.
“People may be pressured to spend more than they should, or they planned to because there are fewer choices and they can be competing with other shoppers to buy something before it is gone,” Wong says. “So that doesn’t put you in a situation to make good choices.”
There’s also the “keeping up with the Joneses” mentality.
“Most of us do not like to admit it and think we are independent decision-makers, but we are really very much influenced by others’ behavior and the environment,” Wong says. “If you shop online, it might be easier to isolate yourself from the situation that you will likely experience in a mall or a busy shopping scene.”
But even online retailers are creating that urgency for shoppers with the “this items is in 26 carts” or “this item is selling fast” messaging. The persistent promotional emails also keep enticing shoppers to get online and buy.
Wong says her best research has come from just watching shoppers at malls.
“Most people go to the mall and shop, and some miss that, especially after these past two years,” Wong says. “That is the part of the joy of shopping for people.”
When the bills come due
After the holidays come and go, many feel the gloom of the credit card bills arriving.
“The reckoning comes in January when the payment for all your holiday indulgences come due,” Wong says.
While some consumers budget or pay with debit cards, Wong says others don’t have the discipline.
“It requires mindfulness to keep tabs on your expenses, and unfortunately, people want to charge it on their credit card and forget about it,” she says.
One troubling trend Wong has found is the Afterpay concept that allows a shopper to splint the payment into installments.
If the payment isn’t made on time, there’s a charge with fees mounting up with each late charge.
While most older people learn financial habits over time, new strategies like Afterpay entice younger consumers, who may not have that financial savvy.
“There is a real risk in the installment payment because it basically encourages people to buy more than they should,” Wong says. “And with installments, it is easier to lose track of how much you owe.”
Logically, it makes sense that lower-income people are more financially vulnerable but Wong says her research shows that’s not always the case. Think about the high-paid business executive with a six-figure salary, a big home and a hefty mortgage, who enjoys buying luxury brand items and taking expensive vacations.
“Those people are equally vulnerable, especially the ones who are spending beyond their means,” Wong says. “Without liquid assets, it doesn’t take much for them to be underwater if they lose their job or an unexpected medical expense comes up.”
Wong’s advice for those who enjoy retail therapy is to have at least three months of income saved up, use a debit card, and be mindful to spend within your means.
If you must shop, Wong cites her research that shows that people are happier when they spend money on experiences rather than material goods.
“Experiential consumption tends to be more social, that is why it brings you more happiness,” Wong says.
Spending money on travel is especially rewarding, Wong says.
“No two people will have the same travel experience, so it is customized,” she says. “Travel is also enjoyed for longer. You get to enjoy the anticipation of travel, the trip itself, and remembering a trip when it’s over.
Another way people can enjoy retail therapy is by shopping for items that will be loved by all.
“People can justify spending more on a big TV or a nice sofa because they can enjoy those items with their loved ones,” Wong says. “If you buy something for the whole family to enjoy it will bring long-lasting happiness.”