Author Anne Schwartz paid a visit to Waunakee Public Library last week to promote her book, “Monster,” a true crime story about the Jeffrey Dahmer murders that took place between 1978-1991.
A budding journalist at the time, Schwartz served as a criminal-justice reporter for a publication known as the Milwaukee Journal during the late 1980s and early 1990s. She covered crime, courts and police calls in Greater Milwaukee, and had established a good rapport with area law-enforcement officers by the summer of 1991.
Thanks to the sources she had developed, and a tip she received the night Dahmer was arrested, Schwartz was the first reporter on scene when police discovered the dismembered bodies of 11 men inside his apartment near downtown Milwaukee.
She’s one of the few people outside law enforcement to have entered that apartment July 22, 1991, as a result.
“It wasn’t that the officers let me in the crime scene,” said Schwartz, who had proven to sources over her three years at the daily paper that she could be trusted to report information accurately. “But they had all found Polaroid photographs that Dahmer had taken of his victims in various stages of dismemberment. So all the cops are standing together in a bedroom area, looking at these photos, and I just kind of stepped over the threshold into the apartment and took a look.”
Schwartz knew from her police source that a severed, human head lurked inside the refrigerator. Glancing over the rest of Apartment 213, however, she saw nothing that suggested a serial killer lived there. The only indication was a rancid odor, one that could be mistaken for rotten meat.
Speaking with police officers and detectives at the scene, Schwartz later learned that the smell had been coming from a decomposing body that lay on Dahmer’s bed the past several days.
She also learned that skulls and other parts of human skeletons were recovered from his closet.
Working past her scheduled shift, Schwartz returned to the newsroom that night and followed up with her law-enforcement sources to confirm details regarding the night’s events. She discovered that the suspect’s name was Jeffrey Dahmer and that the remains of as many as 12 bodies had been found inside his apartment.
“This is 1991,” Schwartz said. “You can’t Google (information) because there is no Google. So we did the kind of work that journalists used to do. And I think some really good journalists who are still around still do their work that way – which is to check it out, confirm with sources, do whatever you can to find out the history of this guy.”
Schwartz spent the next two hours writing the front-page article for that morning’s paper. Titled “Body parts litter apartment,” it would be the first story to break the news about Jeffrey Dahmer.
Her account gripped the city of Milwaukee and garnered national- and even worldwide attention.
“The story just blew up,” Schwartz said, noting that people had to read the newspaper back then to learn about events that had taken place within the city. “That story was released, and it ran on the front page of The New York Times. And that’s when I got a call from a publisher back in 1991, saying, ‘We would like you to write a book on this case.’”
Schwartz covered the trial, and the following year, “The Man Who Could Not Kill Enough” was published as a true-crime novel. The book received mostly positive reviews, but Schwartz said she wished more time would have been granted by the publisher to tell the stories of Dahmer’s victims – the 17 young men whose parents, siblings and other relatives never saw their loved ones after they were reported missing.
Thirty years later, Schwartz decided to make those stories a focus of her new book, “Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders.” She’s spoken with several individuals affected by the case, to find out the lasting repercussions it’s had on their lives and professions.
Schwartz said the $17.99 is worth finding out for oneself what happened to them.
“Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders” is available on Amazon in paperback, audiobook or electronic format (Kindle). It can also be found in bookstores such as Barnes & Noble and others.