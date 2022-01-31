The Wisconsin Department of Transportation encourages drivers to check out the expanded and improved winter road condition reporting on 511wi.gov.
“Safety is core to our mission,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “We’re proud to find new ways to leverage technology to improve service and give the public a more clear and accurate idea of how to prepare for the drive ahead.”
The 511 update unveiled on Monday ties in the Maintenance Decision Support System (MDSS) technology the department and county highway departments use to make informed decisions on plowing and salting. MDSS generates automated models based on conditions measured at multiple areas throughout the state. The data sources are available around the clock and include:
• Atmospheric and road weather sensors along the roadway and at airports
• Information from snowplows enabled with Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
• Information from the National Weather Service.
WisDOT began using 511 Wisconsin to report on winter road conditions in 2013. In previous years, the winter road conditions were managed manually with personnel reporting conditions from the field. Now, leveraging the MDSS technology enables an expanded system capable of more frequent reporting and greater consistency. Starting today, more than 14,000 centerline miles of roadway will be updated at least twice hourly by devices constantly pulling in data. The old system covered roughly 3,700 miles with field observations coming in every several hours.
Know before you go. How to use the system:
• Visit 511wi.gov online, or download the 511wi smartphone app
• In the map legend, make sure “winter road conditions” is checked
• Look for the colors outlining the roadways near you
• Conditions include good winter driving, slippery stretches, snow covered, ice covered, and travel not advised.