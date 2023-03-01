Membership in the Lakeside FFA is open to any student with interests in careers related to agriculture and technical education. Lakeside Lutheran courses offered include Agriculture Survey, CAD 1 & 2, Construction Trades, Metals, Small Engines, Woods 1, 2 & 3, Advanced Career Tech and Youth Apprenticeship. FFA Opportunities to Lead and Serve Lily York Whether at the local, state, or national level, the Lakeside Lutheran FFA allows its members to excel as leaders. Last June in Madison, Paige Lester, Elizabeth Gunst and Allen Lester attended the State FFA Convention to witness state FFA awards and serve in the Courtesy Corp. The officer team stayed at Camp Phillip in Wautoma to plan the year. In October, Emma Wiedenfeld, Allen Lester, and Paige Lester met with other officers from Section 10 at the Fall Leadership Workshop in East Troy. Sharing a house with Cambridge FFA, 11 members traveled to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention in October: Camryn Gilmore, Jesse Gilmore, Allen Lester, Hank Goessling, Paige Lester, Vivian Stahl, Mara Skalitzky, Tessa Schmocker, Emma Wiedenfeldl, Elana Litherland, and Lily York. Our thanks to Heather and Bryan Lester for driving and chaperoning and to the Lakeside FFA Alumni and numerous donors in funding this trip. Both Emma Hertel and Natalie Clark attended the Half-Time Conference in Stevens Point to hear ideas for chapter activities. In October, both Trent Schlender and Owen Fleming were at UW-River Falls with other freshmen FFA members from across Wisconsin at the F.I.R.E. conference. Thanks to a generous donation from Corn Growers of Wisconsin, in early February, students Jesse Gilmore, Camryn Gilmore, Hank Goessling, Paige Lester, Allen Lester, Tessa Schmocker, Owen Fleming, Brayden Luebke, and Trent Schlender attended the Corn Soy Expo in Wisconsin Dells. Serving members, others, and the agriculture community has deep roots in the National FFA. Last spring, the chapter and students helped with maintenance on Lakeside’s courtyard with Dan Schultz, the Grounds Manager. Over the past two chapter meetings, tie blankets were made for four staff members with new babies. The FFA and students hope to always be ag advocates or teach elementary students and consumers about their safe food supply. The agriculture survey class helped at Crown of Life Academy in Fort Atkinson to talk to all grades about a variety of animals. During second grade field trips to Lakeside, students taught a solitary bee lesson and made bee houses for schools. When 7th graders attended “Warrior for a Day,” they participated in an agriscience experiment making butter made from cream and a taste test to compare margarine to store-bought butter. At the end of February, the FFA will host a petting zoo with animal encounters for kindergarten students along with a lesson about dairy milk and its products. Owning an SAE to exhibit at a Fair or Job Placements Maria Meier At either the Dodge or Jefferson County Fairs, 27 out of our current 40 FFA members showed. Many members started in their local 4-H club to show projects of livestock or small animals- beef, dairy, sheep, goats, horses, poultry, rabbits, and dogs. They spent all spring and summer working with the animals’ nutrition and health. Skills learned in exhibiting an animal include walking market animals for muscle development, practicing time in the show ring, washing and clipping them. Projects exhibited can include fruits, vegetables, crops, and flowers, photography, and woodworking. Not only do Lakeside FFA members and families develop projects, but members also work in career related experiences. This year, eight students are working in youth apprenticeships. Junior Hank Goessling has worked Mid-State in both Janesville and Watertown in customer service. Seniors Allen Lester and Jesse Gilmore, along with junior Emma Wiedenfeld, work at Wiedenfeld Dairy Farms in Lake Mills. Senior Bridget Cichanofsky is placed at Northern Trails in Watertown in a local, family-owned meat processor. Senior Camryn Gilmore works at Fueled Customs in Lake Mills for auto collision and attends the night autos class in Fort Atkinson one night a week. Senior Lily York is placed at Universal Co-Op in Lebanon while Senior Elizabeth Gunst works at Smith-Crest Dairy in Watertown. As a team of one horse (a huge disadvantage), Isabella Alvarez placed second in the State at the WHIA State Horse Show in Division D and won the Sportsmanship Award! CDEs & LDEs = judging and speaking Lily York Cream of the Crop 4-H club hosted a dairy judging in Fort Atkinson. Placing in second was the team of Vivian Stahl, Trent Schlender, and Tessa Schmocker. Also competing was Caylah Boldt. At the World Dairy Expo FFA contests, Tessa Schmocker placed first as the dairy showmanship winner. The dairy cattle team of Vivian Stahl, Mara Skaltizky (19) and Trent Schlender (17) placed 6/107 teams. The dairy products team of Molly Wiedenfeld, Brayden Luebke (30) and Owen Fleming placed 20 out of 69 teams. Judging forages and crops, Elana Litherland, Natalie Clark (34) and Paige Lester placed 22 out of 44 teams. The Lake Mills FFA hosted a sporting clay event at the Milford Gun Club and the team of Brayden Luebke, Owen Fleming (15), Beckham Quamme (18), and Hunter Wellmann placed fifth. At the District FFA speaking contest, Emma Hertel placed second out of nine contestants in the FFA Creed and moved on to the Sectional contest on March 29 in East Troy. Allen Lester competed in discussion.Bella Alvarez placed third with a prepared speech entitled, Preserving America’s History-The American Mustang. Isabella is the daughter of Heather and Guili Alvarez of Columbus. In March, FFA members will compete at the regional contests hosted by the Milton FFA Alumni at the Janesville fairgrounds. FFA Week Plans The FFA chapter has plans for activities during National FFA Week along with a local Lakeside FFA Week during April 11-14. During President’s Day, as National FFA celebrates the tradition of President Washington and his agriculture techniques, the chapter will be teaching over 200 kindergarten students during Kinderfest. The traditions of the chapter will be shared at https://www.facebook.com/groups/WarriorFFA Later in April, all school dress-up days may involve all students, and members will write cards to FFA Alumni members and parents and host ag olympics before school or with an assembly. Salute to Seniors Elizabeth Gunst Camryn Gilmore is the son of Ronny and Angela Gilmore. He plans to attend Wyotech for collision and refinishing. Camryn shows beef steers at the Dodge County Fair, as well works as a Youth Apprentice for Fueled Customs. His favorite FFA memory is going to the National Convention this year. Jesse Gilmore is the son of Ronny and Angela Gilmore. Jesse plans to continue his work with Wiedenfeld Dairy Farms. He currently is a Youth Apprentice at Wiedenfeld Dairy and he is involved in ag mechanics. Jesse’s favorite FFA memory is attending the Corn and Soy Expo the past two years. Elizabeth Gunst is the daughter of Dennis and Nichole Gunst. She currently serves as the President. Elizabeth plans to continue her work with Smith-Crest Holsteins after graduation. Elizabeth lives on her show heifer farm and exhibits those heifers at the county, district, state and national levels. She is a Youth Apprentice at Smith-Crest Holsteins and her favorite FFA memory would be attending the officer retreats. Manuel Iglesias is the son of Tammy and Domingo Iglesias. He currently serves as the Reporter. Manuel plans to attend Martin Luther College and become a teacher, majoring in Elementary Education. He is very involved in gardening and has learned many things about the process in the past couple of years. Manuel’s favorite FFA memory was participating with friends at conferences and service. Allen Lester is the son of Bryan and Heather Lester. He currently serves as the Vice-President. Allen plans to work for 5 Star Energy Services after graduation. He shows beef at both the Jefferson and Dodge County Fairs. Allen is currently a Youth Apprentice at Wiedenfeld Dairy Farms. His favorite FFA memory is attending National Convention with Cambridge FFA. Nina Litherland is the daughter of Melissa and Noah Litherland. She plans to attend Martin Luther College for an Education degree. Nina’s SAE is goats and shows her goats at both the Dodge County and Jefferson County Fair. Her favorite FFA memory is when she won Master Showman showing her goats at the Jefferson County Fair. Nora Larson is the daughter of Aaron and Rachel Larson. She plans to attend UW Whitewater to pursue Speech Language Pathology. Nora’s favorite FFA memory was when the chapter went bowling. Cyrus Wilke is the son of Dustin Wilke and Kristin Lemke. He plans to co-own and operate Wilke’s Classic Tractors with his family after graduation. Cyrus is involved in restoring antique tractors and signs through the family business. His favorite FFA memory would be helping out with the homecoming parades. Lily York is the daughter of Rebecca York. Lily currently serves as VP of Service. She plans to attend WCTC for a two-year welding and fabrication associate’s degree. Lily shows beef at the Dodge County Fair and is a Youth Apprentice at Universal Co-op. Lily’s favorite FFA memory was attending the 2022 National Convention. Remaining Officer Bios Elizabeth Gunst Paige Lester is the daughter of Bryan and Heather Lester. A sophomore, she serves as the Sentinel. Paige is active in FFA by dairy judging, and attending State Convention, National Convention, World Dairy Expo, Corn and Soy Expo, and Sectional Conference. Paige also exhibits at both the Dodge and Jefferson County Fairs. She hopes to get enough new members to be recognized at State Convention. Junior Maria Meier is the daughter of Bill and Cathy Meier. She serves as the Student Advisor. Maria has been involved in FFA since freshman year, and has shown sheep at both the Jefferson and Dodge County Fairs. She hopes to go to more conferences to continue to learn more about agriculture and to continue showing. Emma Wiedenfeld, a junior, is the daughter of Tim and Lisa Wiedenfeld. She serves as the Treasurer. Emma has been involved in FFA by attending National Convention and showing beef at the Jefferson County Fair. Emma hopes to gain more leadership experience. Aubrey Wilke is the daughter of Dustin Wilke and Kristin Lemke. A sophomore, she serves as the Secretary. Aubrey has been active in FFA by allowing our chapter to borrow equipment for the homecoming parade, donating officer shirts, and being a top fruit seller. She hopes to better our social media, start a test plot for our chapter, and increase our members’ participation. Photos were shared by Lakeside Lutheran High School
Editor’s note: The Lake Mills Leader published incorrect information about the Lakeside Lutheran FFA chapter in the Feb. 16 edition of the paper. We apologize for the error, and have included the correct information below.