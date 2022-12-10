Frozen wetland bear tracks

Big bear tracks head through a balsam thicket toward a wetland.

 Photo by Emily Stone

Note: This article was originally published in 2018

As usual, my toes were cold. So, I hopped off my fat bike and began jogging down the trail beside it instead, trying to wiggle warmth back into my feet. Crunch, crunch, crunch, I ground icy snow under my boots with every step. The day before had been well above freezing, and the briefly slushy snow was now even more solid.