The Lake Mills School Board voted at its Monday meeting to move forward with conditional masking, which will make face coverings optional unless a certain percentage of students and staff in a building test positive for coronavirus or if it is determined cases are linked to a specific classroom or grade level. The approval of the masking metric was unanimous.
The new guidelines will go into effect Feb. 21.
“This has been going on for two years, but it sure seems longer,” said board President Bob Dimperio. “As that time has gone on, I think we’ve learned more and there’s been an evolution in the thinking and the understanding of the virus. I think we’re at a point now where we have vaccinations available, we have testing available. I think there’s an understanding that masks are helpful but none of these things are preventing the disease or the virus.
“The best that we can do is to mitigate and make it as safe as possible for where we are… As I look at this, I think we have enough mitigation strategies in place for us to move forward. And there’s as escape hatch if things really get awful – we can do something and we can make a change,” he said.
Since the start of the current school year the Lake Mills Area School District has required all students, staff and visitors to wear masks during the school day when inside any of the district buildings. The decision became contentious among parents and other community members, many who attended board meetings and spoke against the mask mandate. There were also people who spoke in favor of the masking requirement.
To gauge parent’s thoughts, the district sent out a masking survey in January. Of the 686 responses, 43.5% of respondents wanted masks to be optional, 39.5% wanted face coverings to be required through the end of the school year, and 17% wanted a masking metric in place to determine if face coverings would be needed.
Even though it had the lowest percentage of support, Superintendent Tonya Olson recommended at the Feb. 14 meeting to move forward with using a metric to determine if face coverings would need to be temporarily reinstated.
“We’re even seeing at a national level the face covering requirements starting to finally diminish,” Olson said.
She said masks could be put back in place at the classroom, grade or building level or across the entire district based on the number of positive coronavirus cases.
Per the approved metric, masks would be required in a classroom if two or more positive COVID-19 cases are identified within 14 days of each other in the classroom and a public health investigation finds an epidemiological link between the cases and the classroom. The face coverings would be required for five days or until the outbreak has subsided.
Face coverings would be reinstated at a grade level if there is evidence of transmission or an outbreak that is linked across classrooms at a specific grade level.
Olson noted the classroom spread is typically seen at the elementary school while grade level outbreaks are more common at the middle school.
Masking would be put in place at a school building if 2% or more of students and/or staff tested positive for COVID-19. The face covering threshold for case numbers would be 14 at the elementary school, 10 at the middle school, and 11 at the high school. If there would be a total of 34 cases across the district temporary masking would go into effect for all three schools.
“The main thing is our cases our coming down,” Olson said. “If we were to have a surge again like we did in December and January, which we’re hoping we’re not … that we would be able to respond quickly if there was an outbreak.”
The superintendent noted since that surge the number of positive cases in the district has quickly declined. Additionally, the number of people using the community testing site has dropped significantly from December and January.
Olson said if the 2% threshold for masking had been in place since the start of the school year face coverings would have been required at some schools during the peaks in early November and district-wide for the majority of January.
Olson said based on the weekly reported case numbers analyzed on Friday, families would be informed Friday afternoon if face coverings would be temporarily reinstated at the building level or district-wide the following Monday.
For the classroom and grade level conditional masking, families of impacted students would be notified once it is determined there is a link between the positive cases and the classroom or grade level.
Families who would like their children to continue wearing face coverings during the school day will be allowed to make that choice, Olson said. Teachers will enforce parents’ masking decision for their children.
“I think that’s the goal of this – if you do want to wear a face covering, by all means wear a face covering. If you don’t, don’t,” the superintendent said. “It’s still a choice.”
Masks will continue to be optional for all before and after-school activities but required on buses, which is per a federal public transportation mandate.