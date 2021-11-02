The Lake Mills Area School District (LMASD) is seeking input on its proposed facilities plan via a community-wide survey that was mailed to all households in mid-October. LMASD and School Perceptions, an independent Wisconsin-based firm, partnered together to develop and distribute the survey, which is due Nov. 15.
As part of its commitment to prepare all student’s for tomorrow’s opportunities, the Lake Mills School Board established a long-range facilities master plan in 2015 to guide the district’s planning as community growth continues to impact student enrollment and facilities.
The district is seeking input from residents on the proposed construction of a new $36 million intermediate school. The proposed building will be located on school-owned property at Highway 89 and Unzhaven Lane would serve 455 students in grades three through five. The additional building would provide space at the elementary school to educate all grades 4K-2 at one site.
“Lake Mills Elementary School is over capacity today and enrollment projections indicate that trend will continue,” said District Administrator Dr. Tonya Olson. “Since last March we’ve been working internally on the third phase of the facilities plan. Engaging community in the survey to gather feedback is a vital component of this process, which will help us further meet the needs of students and families.”
Additionally, the district is seeking input on a $750,000 operating referendum to fund the new school’s staffing, utilities, maintenance and other necessary costs of operating.
Those who need additional copies of the survey can contact the district office at 920-648-2215 ext. 361 or facilities@lakemills.k12.wi.us.