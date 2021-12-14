The Lake Mills School Board on Monday saw the results of a fall community-wide survey that asked residents within the school district if they would support a pair of referendums – one to build a fourth school building and the second to fund the operation of that school on an annual basis.
School Perceptions, a company that conducts surveys for school improvements and has been involved in assisting districts to navigate strategic planning and the referendum planning process, was hired to conduct a survey in October and November to determine what level of support for the referendums exists.
Two months ago, the district conducted two public meetings to outline the facility needs. Based on the growing student population and the fact the elementary school built in 2014 is already undersized, it was determined one of the best solutions would be building a grades 3-5 intermediate school on property already owned by the district. The estimated cost for construction of the building would not exceed $36 million. Additionally, to pay for the intermediate school’s operation, the district would need to add $750,000 to its yearly budget.
There was a total of 1,044 responses representing a 22% response rate. Rob DeMeuse of School Perceptions said while the rate may have seemed a bit low, it was actually great news to have a double-digit response rate percentage beginning with a 2.
“We certainly feel confident in our predictions when we’re below 22% but once we’re up in that range we feel pretty darn good,” he said. “The fact that you’re over 1,000 (responses) and that 22% response rate is good news.”
DeMeuse broke the respondents into three groups: parents who are not employed in the district, staff members including those with children in the district, and residents who are not parents or school employees. He pointed out in the average community about 75% of residents fall into the third category.
“That doesn’t mean we don’t care what staff and parents think- we absolutely do … my point is they don’t represent as many people in the community as your non-parents, non-staff do,” DeMeuse said.
When it comes to supporting the capital referendum to build a new school, 88% of staff who live in the district voted definitely or probably yes and 67% of resident non-staff parents provided the same response. For non-parent and non-staff members 43% replied with definitely or probably yes while 35% voted definitely no and 12% voted probably no. Also, 10% of the respondents who fall within that category voted undecided.
DeMeuse said typically, about two-thirds of people who voted undecided tend to eventually vote no while the remaining third will vote yes.
Based on the responses from all three groups and factoring in the undecided votes from each group using the two-thirds assumption plus the assumption that 75% of the total population are non-parents, non-staff members, DeMeuse said the data would point to 52.3% of the community would lean toward voting in favor of building a fourth school.
“That is very, very close,” he said noting for a referendum to pass it needs to have at least 51% of the voters casting yes ballots.
For the second question about having a recurring $750,000 operational referendum for the new school, 76% of resident staff members voted definitely or probably yes and 61% of non-staff parent residents voted yes. For the non-parent, non-staff residents, 38% voted definitely no and 11% responded with probably no with 12% undecided and 39% would definitely or probably support the operational referendum.
Using the same formula to determine the overall support, DeMeuse figured 49% of the district residents would vote in support of the operational referendum.
The School Perceptions representative pointed out if both questions are put on a ballot support for both would likely drop.
If the board wants to pursue a spring referendum, it will need to make that declaration by Jan. 24.
Other board action:
• Approved a revised quarantine procedure. Effective Monday, the district transitioned to a modified quarantine policy for students who reside with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. The new procedure states quarantine can end after day 10 without testing if no symptoms have been reported during that duration or can end after day 7 with a negative COVID test and if no symptoms are reported during that duration. Testing should occur on day 5 or 6 after exposure but quarantine cannot end sooner than day 7.
Home COVID tests will not be accepted for the shortened quarantine process.
Vaccinated individuals will not be required to quarantine unless they are symptomatic.
Superintendent Tonya Olson said the new quarantine procedure is based on recommendations from the Jefferson County Health Department.
• Approved the creation of an eSports student organization.